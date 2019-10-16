CEDAR FALLS — The first $10 million of funding for a new high school was approved Monday by the Board of Education.
JP Morgan Chase Bank of Chicago is buying the revenue bonds. They will be repaid over 10 years with proceeds from Cedar Falls Community Schools’ 1% sales tax revenues.
A 1.9% interest rate on the borrowed money will add $1.24 million to the amount repaid over a decade for a total of $11.24 million.
“There were seven lenders that were giving you proposals,” said Maggie Burger of Speer Financial in Waterloo, which is serving as a consultant on the bond sales. All the others, she noted, proposed interest rates in a range from above 2% to more than 3%.
An estimated $112.9 million high school construction project is planned on 69.5 acres on West 27th Street near Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa. In June, district voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue to be repaid through an increase in property taxes. Issuing the revenue bonds, though, won’t result in a tax increase because the district already has the funding stream available through future sales tax proceeds.
“This is the first $10 million of that $43 million used to offset that property tax increase,” Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board. Use of the sales tax funds was part of the plan presented to voters in the referendum. He said last month that the initial funding would cover planning and design costs through March or April.
“This does have a call feature on it as of June 1, 2026,” said Burger. The district could pay off part or all of the bonds at that point, saving future interest payments. “The option to call is at your discretion only.”
Cedar Falls Schools is currently repaying 10-year sales tax bond issues from 2013 and 2016 that were used for past construction projects.
In other business, the board approved submitting an application to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $88,686 in modified allowable growth to help fund the district’s limited English proficient program during the next fiscal year. The request for increased budget authority is based on expenditures for the 149 students served by three teachers during the 2018-19 school year. It is adjusted by the difference between those costs and 2017-18 funding received along with other available resources.
English learners spoke 31 other first languages last year, up from 22 the year before, said Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer. They account for 2.3% of the district’s student enrollment.
