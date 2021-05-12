 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls school board seeking new member as resignation takes effect
CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education is looking for a new member after Sasha Wohlpart's resignation went into effect following Monday's meeting.

Wohlpart submitted her resignation last month as she and her husband prepare to leave for Ellensburg, Wash., where he will become president of Central Washington University in June. Currently, her husband, Jim, is the University of Northern Iowa’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Her date of resignation is 177 days before the Nov. 2 school board election. Because it is less than 180 days, Iowa code didn’t give residents the option of petitioning the board for a special election to fill the at-large position.

Officials hope to tap someone who is only looking to serve until then, when the seat's four-year term is ending. The board will choose an applicant at its May 24 meeting.

"We've had some interested people," Cedar Falls Community Schools' Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board. "What I've mentioned to individuals is our interest is to appoint somebody short-term and to not have somebody that's looking to run within the upcoming election." Since "this is something that will be an open seat come November," the board wants candidates who haven't had the advantage of serving in the role during the preceding months.

Wohlpart, who was first elected in 2017, was presented with a commemorative plaque for her time on the board.

"If I may say one last time just how grateful I am to work with all of you in our service to the students of this district. It has been such a privilege and an honor," said Wohlpart, noting she will miss fellow board members. "Thank you for this lovely gesture."

The plaque will have a prominent place in her new home, a reminder of "how much this experience has allowed me to stretch and grow and become, hopefully, a better person and a better citizen," she said.

