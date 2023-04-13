CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education reviewed its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget on Monday and is moving forward with a formal hearing on April 24.

If approved, property and utility replacement tax collections for Cedar Falls Community Schools would decrease by 2.88% from $35.71 million in fiscal year 2023 to $34.68 million in fiscal year 2024. Total expenditures would go from $138.41 million to $137.72 million, a 0.5% drop.

The property tax rate is proposed at $15.28 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, down from $15.84 in the current year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

After factoring in the change in the state’s residential rollback, the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed, the impact to owners of homes assessed at $100,000 would be a $22.35 drop, from $785 to $763 for the school portion of the property tax bill. That’s assuming the property’s value is unchanged from the previous year.

Chief Financial Officer Denelle Gonnerman presented an in-depth review of the proposal, giving board members the chance to ask a few questions along the way.

Enrollment determines a majority of the general funding the district is allowed to tax for and receive in state funding. Certified enrollment came in at 5,520.1 in October 2022, versus 5,565.7 a year prior.

The Legislature established that the cost per student for every district across the state will be close to equal to ensure every student has equal access to a quality education. The district will budget for what’s considered the minimum amount of $7,635 per pupil.

The maximum is $7,775, as calculated by the state, but the $7,635 is still a $222 increase over the prior year based on the state’s overall growth.

“Of the 327 school districts in the state of Iowa, 103 of them do receive the amount larger than the minimum. Cedar Falls Schools is one of the 224 school districts that receives the minimum of $7,635,” said Gonnerman.

How much in state funding the district is provided is based on the ratio of property tax and state aid. In other words: “Property rich district’s will receive less state aid,” she explained.

State supplemental aid of $41.56 million is estimated to support the budget.

Of the $15.28 total levy rate, $5.40 is the uniform levy automatically equating to $1,400 per student. Additional levies make up $471 per student. And the remainder is covered by the state.

“In short, the state contributes about 76% and the local districts contribute about 24% of that state cost per pupil,” said Gonnerman.

The management fund is another board-controlled levy, with that being 50 cents of the tax rate. The physical plant and equipment levy is $1.67, as approved by the voters for what will “most recently” go toward the future swimming facility.

The debt service levy is $3.11 of the tax rate, covering general obligation bonds sold for the construction of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School and remodeling of North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementary schools as well as those sold for the new high school building and campus. All the bond issues were approved by voters.

The debt service levy is expected to generate similar revenues in the new fiscal year as in 2023 – about $7.45 million – to cover the principal and interest payments.

