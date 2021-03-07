Cedar Falls school board prepares to sell revenue bonds for new high school construction

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on plans to issue $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds for construction of a new high school.

The board is also expected to approve the proposed future sale of the revenue bonds when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The bonds would be repaid from the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ portion of 1% statewide sales taxes. Previously, the district sold $10 million of sales tax revenue bonds in October 2019 to help fund planning and design costs for the school, which has an estimated total cost of $112.71 million.