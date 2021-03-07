Cedar Falls school board prepares to sell revenue bonds for new high school construction

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on plans to issue $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds for construction of a new high school.
The board is also expected to approve the proposed future sale of the revenue bonds when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.
Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
The bonds would be repaid from the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ portion of 1% statewide sales taxes. Previously, the district sold $10 million of sales tax revenue bonds in October 2019 to help fund planning and design costs for the school, which has an estimated total cost of $112.71 million.
Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board in February that revenue bonds typically have a higher interest rate than taxpayer-backed bonds. But as officials move forward, they believe “interest rates will be very favorable.”
After using the new round of revenue bonds for construction work, the Cedar Falls Schools would begin issuing general obligation bonds. Those will be repaid with property taxes. District voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue in June 2019.
“We would look at those probably in about a year, maybe 14 months from now,” said Pattee.
Construction of the school, on 69.6 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, is expected to get underway this spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.
The board will also consider two bids related to the new school. One is a $281,390 contract with O’Keefe of Omaha, Neb., to install elevators. The other is a $141,366 contract with Team Services of Evansdale for construction testing and inspection.
In other business, the board will:
- Get a first look at the proposed 2021-22 budget and set a public hearing.
- Hold a public hearing on the 2021-22 school year calendar, with classes running from Aug. 23 to May 27, 2022.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…