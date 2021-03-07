 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls school board prepares to sell revenue bonds for new high school construction
0 comments
top story

Cedar Falls school board prepares to sell revenue bonds for new high school construction

{{featured_button_text}}
New CFHS exterior entryway

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

 COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on plans to issue $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds for construction of a new high school.

The board is also expected to approve the proposed future sale of the revenue bonds when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The bonds would be repaid from the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ portion of 1% statewide sales taxes. Previously, the district sold $10 million of sales tax revenue bonds in October 2019 to help fund planning and design costs for the school, which has an estimated total cost of $112.71 million.

Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board in February that revenue bonds typically have a higher interest rate than taxpayer-backed bonds. But as officials move forward, they believe “interest rates will be very favorable.”

After using the new round of revenue bonds for construction work, the Cedar Falls Schools would begin issuing general obligation bonds. Those will be repaid with property taxes. District voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue in June 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

“We would look at those probably in about a year, maybe 14 months from now,” said Pattee.

Construction of the school, on 69.6 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, is expected to get underway this spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.

The board will also consider two bids related to the new school. One is a $281,390 contract with O’Keefe of Omaha, Neb., to install elevators. The other is a $141,366 contract with Team Services of Evansdale for construction testing and inspection.

In other business, the board will:

  • Get a first look at the proposed 2021-22 budget and set a public hearing.
  • Hold a public hearing on the 2021-22 school year calendar, with classes running from Aug. 23 to May 27, 2022.



Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. 

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing
contributed

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.

site-plan-this

site-plan-this

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

New CFHS exterior entryway
contributed

New CFHS exterior entryway

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS entryway and lobby
contributed

New CFHS entryway and lobby

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning studio
contributed

New CFHS learning studio

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

New CFHS commons exterior
contributed

New CFHS commons exterior

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS co-learning studio
contributed

New CFHS co-learning studio

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

  • RENDERING COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…

New CFHS commons interior
contributed

New CFHS commons interior

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS gymnasium
contributed

New CFHS gymnasium

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning wing
contributed

New CFHS learning wing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS main corridor
contributed

New CFHS main corridor

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS office
contributed

New CFHS office

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing
contributed

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School.

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

  • COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

  • RENDERING COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News