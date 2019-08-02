CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is seeking to settle litigation with a family whose daughter was injured during high school softball practice three years ago.
Brian and Pamela Platt and their daughter Victoria filed a February 2018 lawsuit in Black Hawk County District Court against Cedar Falls Schools and the softball team’s coaches, Sheena Canady and Steve Chidester. The suit alleges negligence by the defendants when a teammate hit Victoria Platt in the head with a softball bat on June 8, 2016.
The family seeks to be “fully and fairly” compensated for her injuries and other damages, including the financial cost of medical treatment and legal expenses, according to the lawsuit. It also calls for a jury trial.
The Board of Education last week unanimously voted to accept a “recommended settlement of $60,000 from the district’s insurance carrier,” according to minutes of the meeting. The motion noted that the board did this “in order to avoid the additional costs, expenses, and attorney fees and conclude the ongoing litigation with Victoria Platt, Brian Platt and Pamela Platt.” The board met in closed session for about 25 minutes with its attorney before coming into open session for the vote.
Joyce Coil, president of the board, said members have been advised not to talk about the proposed settlement until it is finalized. A call to attorneys representing the Platts was not returned.
According to the lawsuit, Platt was participating in a bunting drill with the junior varsity softball team at the Robinson-Dresser sports complex when the incident occurred. The suit alleges that the district didn’t provide protective helmets to “some or all” of the junior varsity team members while varsity players, holding a separate practice at the complex, largely did receive helmets. The students allegedly had been instructed that they could not wear their own helmets at practice.
The bunting drill had taken place in a specially-designated cage and the lawsuit says Platt was picking up balls afterward when she “was struck in the head from behind with a softball bat” swung by another player. The “blunt force trauma to the head” caused her to lose consciousness, fall to the ground, and begin bleeding from the ear, the suit alleges. It charges that defendants were negligent in not providing the helmets and for a lack of supervision.
Courier files show Platt graduated this spring from Cedar Falls High School.
