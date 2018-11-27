CEDAR FALLS — The new owner of a house and garage adjacent to Cedar Heights Elementary plans to move the buildings next summer, allowing for expansion of the school’s playground.
The Board of Education on Monday approved selling the buildings at 2426 Hawthorne Drive for $3,150. The home and property were anonymously donated to the district in August.
After putting up the buildings for sale “we did receive one quote requesting to purchase the property,” said Doug Nefzger, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ director of business affairs. Kreg A. Johnson of 3230 W. Bennington Road, Cedar Falls, was the sole bidder.
“This is for removal of the structures,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. “We just can’t thank that donor enough.”
Nefzger said Johnson will prepare the buildings over the winter months and plans to move them as soon as school is over next spring. In the meantime, the district will receive bids to remove the basement so the land can become green space.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a change order reducing the overall cost of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School construction project. Larson Construction discovered a mathematical error in the cost for an alternate bid in the project that reduces the price tag by $214,000. The district is receiving another credit for the $27,540 unused portion of over-excavation allowance, bringing the total reduction to $241,540. “I would’ve normally signed that on the spot, but there’s a board policy that says you need to approve it,” Nefzger told the board.
- Tabled approval of plans and specifications for a project relocating a temporary classroom building from Orchard Hill Elementary School, which is in the middle of an expansion project, to Peet Junior High School. Pattee said the item is likely to return at the board’s next meeting, when the officials hope to have located a mover. The company that the district typically works with to move portables is already booked up for the summer. The district would then seek bids for the more costly installation of the building.
