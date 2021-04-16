Cedar Falls School Board member opposes one-year teacher contract

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I made it clear that we were not opposed to a multi-year agreement,” said Adrian Talbot, director of human resources and leader of the district’s bargaining team. “I indicated that I was interested in discussing a mechanism by which the expense and cost of the second-year agreement be negotiated through the process.” However, he doesn’t favor a second year “where there is no end to financial implications” of the contract.

Board member Jenny Leeper said the risk is a second year where supplemental state aid is too low to sustain the contract. “It could come back the next year at zero,” she said.

Talbot noted that there were multi-year agreements with the association from 2005 to 2009.

“I continued to be interested in that process,” he said. “But at a certain point it became something that the CFEA was no longer interested in pursuing because they did not think it was in the interest of their members.”

The total salary and non-insurance benefit increase for the contract starting July 1 is 3.08%. That includes a $515 boost to the base wage and movement on the salary schedule for current employees. There were also adjustments to the base wage generator for department chairs as well as coaching and other extracurricular duties.