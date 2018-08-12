CEDAR FALLS — Work to upgrade the baseball field lighting at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex came in under budget.
The Board of Education Monday will approve substantial completion of the project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
A $292,095 contract with K&W Electric of Cedar Falls was approved a year ago by the board. Work began after a separate project to make improvements to the baseball field was finished.
The project also included a $2,820 contingency fund and $15,300 in design fees for a total budget of $310,215. None of the contingency money was used and there was a $1,562 reduction in the contract through a change order. Total expenditures on the project as of Aug. 6 were $305,833, or $4,382 under budget.
The expense was funded through the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.
In other business, the board is expected to approve:
- A resolution accepting the transfer of a small parcel of land to Cedar Falls Community Schools. The gift includes 175 feet by 98.6 feet of 2426 Hawthorne Drive for the use of Cedar Heights Elementary School. The sole cost to the district will be the legal fees incurred by the transfer.
- An agreement with Tri-County Child and Family Development Council for Head Start classrooms serving 26 students during the 2018-19 school year at a cost of $177,506.
