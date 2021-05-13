Cedar Falls school board locks in interest rate on $33 million in revenue bonds

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools has locked in a 2.14% interest rate on $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds to help fund construction of a new high school.
The Board of Education this week approved moving forward with the bond sale to Regions Capital Advantage of Birmingham, Ala. Actual approval of the sale will occur at the board’s May 24 meeting.
Regions Capital Advantage was one of seven firms that bid on the bond issue. Other proposals “ranged anywhere from 2.45% to a 3.5% interest rate,” said Maggie Burger of Speer Financial. The Waterloo company is serving as a consultant on the bond sale.
According to a board document showing the debt service schedule, at 2.14% the district will pay $7.78 million in interest over the life of the bonds for total repayment of $40.68 million. The bonds will be repaid with the district’s proceeds of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.
“We had proposed that you would pay the bond off in the year 2041,” Burger noted, a 20-year period. “They had asked that you pay the bond off in 2039.”
Outstanding district revenue bonds that are scheduled to be paid off in 2029 and 2030 will make it easier to do that, she said.
“You have flexibility in those end years (of the proposed bond issue) and you definitely have flexibility to shorten this bond issue up to 2039,” she explained. “That does save you a significant amount of interest by eliminating those final two years.”
In addition, Cedar Falls Schools was “given the opportunity with Regions Capital Advantage to do a draw down loan,” she said, where portions of the funds will be parceled out at regular intervals over a year. The district will receive $5.04 million on the June 10 closing date, $8.42 million on Sept. 1, $7.03 million on Dec. 1, $6.08 million on March 1, and $6.34 million on June 1, 2022.
As a result of those factors, “there’s a net savings of $320,000 of interest,” Burger said. “This is a phenomenal proposal. We really felt this proposal at this timing was the best move to save you money.”
Construction of the school, located on 69.6 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, will cost an estimated $112.71 million – $89.35 million of which has been awarded in builder contracts.
The board previously issued $10 million in sales tax revenue bonds for the project. It will also use $69.9 million in general obligation bonds, approved by district voters in June 2019, to fund construction. Those bonds will be repaid with property tax dollars.
The board also approved wage and non-insurance benefit increases in one-year contracts with two employee bargaining groups, effective July 1. Increases totaled:
- 3.74% for Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals, with hourly rates for base wages and existing employees rising 40- or 50-cents depending on position. The union includes 185 general and special education para-educators plus 28 school building clerical employees. Current base wages range from $11.37 to $12.57, depending on the job classification.
- 3.5% for the Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238, with hourly rates for base wages rising 50 cents and 50- or 60-cents for existing employees depending on position. The union includes 52 skill trades and custodial services employees. Wages currently range from $14.78 to $25.21, depending on position.
The board approved the contracts 6-1 with Nate Gruber dissenting on both. He didn’t explain his opposition, but he also voted against a one-year contract with the Cedar Falls Education Association last month.
At that point, he raised concerns with a single-year contract. Gruber suggested the district should approve multi-year contracts to stay competitive and demonstrate a commitment to its employees.