Cedar Falls school board locks in interest rate on $33 million in revenue bonds

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools has locked in a 2.14% interest rate on $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds to help fund construction of a new high school.

The Board of Education this week approved moving forward with the bond sale to Regions Capital Advantage of Birmingham, Ala. Actual approval of the sale will occur at the board’s May 24 meeting.

Regions Capital Advantage was one of seven firms that bid on the bond issue. Other proposals “ranged anywhere from 2.45% to a 3.5% interest rate,” said Maggie Burger of Speer Financial. The Waterloo company is serving as a consultant on the bond sale.

According to a board document showing the debt service schedule, at 2.14% the district will pay $7.78 million in interest over the life of the bonds for total repayment of $40.68 million. The bonds will be repaid with the district’s proceeds of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.

“We had proposed that you would pay the bond off in the year 2041,” Burger noted, a 20-year period. “They had asked that you pay the bond off in 2039.”

Outstanding district revenue bonds that are scheduled to be paid off in 2029 and 2030 will make it easier to do that, she said.