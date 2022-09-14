Cedar Falls school board hears fundraising update on Tiger Performance Center

CEDAR FALLS — A committee has raised $3.6 million of its $5 million goal for the Tiger Performance Center planned at the new high school.

The group, made up of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ parents, presented their fundraising progress to the Board of Education Monday on the multi-purpose space for activities, music, fine arts and athletics. The high school is currently under construction on West 27th Street.

Committee member Adam DeJoode said their first meeting was Feb. 2.

“We all walked into a coffee shop and had no idea what we were getting ourselves into,” he said. “And we didn’t even know anything about the building. We just wanted to help, and we sat around and had coffee, and seven months later, we have pledges and donations of $3.6 million.”

The group hopes to raise $5 million by February. The facility will be more than 40,000 square feet in size, and have an indoor track and athletic turf space.

“It’s been really, really great. I don’t think any of us are surprised based on the community we have here in Cedar Falls, but it can be a little overwhelming at times, and we’re just super pleased with where we’re at,” said DeJoode.

The committee’s first charge was spreading accurate information about the project the first few months. After several outreach and fundraising events, the list has grown to include the likes of Scheels and Martin Bros, which have donated $1 million and $750,000, respectively.

But they’ll take however much anyone is willing to send in their direction. A pledge can be made over five years.

“As anybody who’s done fundraising before knows, the last stretches can be the most difficult, and then when we hit that $5 million goal, which we will hit, then there’s more to do to hit that total figure of $8.9 million to do the entire facility,” DeJoode said.

Those interested in contributing to the campaign, can contact the committee via email at tigerperformancecenter@cfschools.org or donate online at tigerperformancecenter.com.

In other business, Board Director Nate Gruber led a discussion on a future vote by Iowa School Boards Association delegates on a bylaws language change related to the association’s affiliation with a national organization.

The board approved its goals for the upcoming school year, similar to ones that have been adopted in years’ past.

Superintendent Andy Pattee talked about how the bidding on the planned new swimming facility could be delayed after the district didn’t receive bids for two subcontractor packages.

He also addressed an inaccurate report indicating the district is understaffed at the teaching level. He says the district is fully staffed heading into the new school year.