Cedar Falls school board finalizes $70 million bond issue

CEDAR FALLS — The last steps making a $69.9 million bond issue official were taken Monday by the Board of Education.

The general obligation bonds, to be purchased by Citigroup Global Markets of Los Angeles, will help pay for the construction of a new Cedar Falls High School now underway.

"It is our final step and it's the final approval," Denelle Gonnerman, Cedar Falls Community Schools' chief financial officer, told board members.

Sale of the bonds was approved during a special meeting May 11. The funds will be paid back using property tax funds over 20 years at an interest rate of about 3.98%.

Citigroup's total purchase price was $70.04 million, including a premium payment to the district of $136,000. The district's interest payments will add up to $32.79 million over the life of the bonds.

On Monday, the board appointed UMB Bank of West Des Moines the paying and transfer agent and bond registrar, approved tax exemption and continuing disclosure certificates, and amended the resolution to authorize issuing bonds and levying taxes.

"That is not changing any details," Gonnerman said concerning the amendment. Rather, the action added the interest rate the district will be paying and the dollar amount of taxes to be levied each year. According to the resolution, that amount will total $5.09 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year and increase by about $50,000 to $5.14 million in each of the following years.

Gonnerman noted that Cedar Falls Schools already received a $1.3 million "good faith deposit" from the company into its bank accounts. The remainder will be transferred when the process closes early next month.

District voters approved the bond issue in a June 2019 referendum. It is one of the revenue sources for the $112.71 million building project along with 1% sales tax proceeds. The school site is located on 69.6 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive.

The board also approved a one-year contract with the Cedar Falls Education Association that includes a 3.43% salary and non-insurance benefit increase for its 467 full-time equivalent teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and instructional coaches. Base wages will be boosted $750 when the contract goes into effect July 1 and salaries will increase for current employees due to factors like another year of experience and educational advancement.

Actual current starting pay for teachers new to Cedar Falls Schools with a bachelor’s degree and zero to three years of professional experience is $42,578. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $86,896.

Increases in the contract are expected to cost the district $1.28 million.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School contributed Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that boosters are currently fundraising for. site-plan-this The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. contributed New CFHS exterior entryway An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS entryway and lobby An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning studio An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS commons exterior An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS co-learning studio An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of… 030720ho-cf-school-working-space A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to… contributed New CFHS commons interior An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS gymnasium An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning wing An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS main corridor An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS office An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed Cedar Falls High School pool drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School. 030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. Artist rendering of solar panels on new Cedar Falls High School An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…

