CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education is expected to approve a new contract for Superintendent Andy Pattee Monday.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Prior to the meeting, the board will meet in a closed session as part of its evaluation of Pattee. The board also met with him in closed session July 8 to begin the evaluation process. Details of the proposed contract will be revealed at the board’s regular meeting.

In other business, the board will consider approving:

  • Substantial completion of Orchard Hill Elementary School’s installation of food service equipment. The project had a budget of $132,716. A change order of $3,134 was made to add a water softener, boosting total expenditures to $135,850.
  • An agreement with Community United Child Care Centers to provide 20 slots for the state-funded 4-year-old voluntary preschool program. The agency will bill Cedar Falls Community Schools $61,257 over the next year for providing the preschool services. Actual costs for the children are estimated at $72,542.
  • A contract with SuccessLink to provide mental health services to district students at a cost of no more than $124,000 during the next school year.
  • A lease with PC Management for 900 square feet of space at 6027 University Ave., Suite 100. Monthly rent for the year-long lease will be $600.
