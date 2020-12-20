Cedar Falls school board expected to approve bids for new high school Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education is expected to approve bids for a new high school during a special meeting Monday.

The board meets at noon in the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The 305,000-square-foot school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. The total project budget is set at $112.8 million. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.

The building will replace the current Cedar Falls Community Schools’ facility at 1015 Division St.

