CEDAR FALLS — Bids to install a portable building at Peet Junior High School will be considered today by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials are recommending Waterloo-based Peters Construction Corporation’s $121,121 proposal, the lowest bid of three received. Others were for $126,975 and $141,900. The two-classroom building is currently at Orchard Hill Elementary School.

An alternate bid to re-feed low voltage systems at a cost of $3,993 is also being recommended, bringing the total to $125,114. That is well below the $169,500 estimate for the work.

The bid would cover the cost of earth work, building a foundation, mechanical and electrical installation, and related expenses. Additional project costs would include architectural fees and $18,560 to move the portable from Orchard Hill to Peet. Plans show the building located just west of the school’s main entry along Seerley Boulevard.

In other business, the board will hold a public hearing on summer roofing projects at Peet. Two or three sections of the roof would be replaced, depending on the bids received. The estimated cost for all three roofs is $314,118.

