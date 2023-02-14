CEDAR FALLS — The elementary school literary curriculum is being overhauled in the Cedar Falls Community School District for the first time in close to a decade.

On Monday, the Board of Education voted 5-0 in favor of the materials, supplies and curriculum offered by Brooklyn, NY-based Amplify as part of its Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA).

The total cost is $1.07 million over eight years. The curriculum was approved after the district’s education leaders and the selection committee gave a special presentation about the process and how it ultimately settled on a vision and recommendation.

The curriculum will be ready to roll out in kindergarten through sixth-grade classrooms for the first day of school next year. A "soft launch" is expected to happen in April and May.

No personnel reductions or additions are expected as part of the new curriculum. Between 150 and 200 educators will be impacted by the change that officials say has been a long time coming and was a teacher-led selection process dating back to the beginning of 2022.

Among the “must haves” in the new curriculum was a coherent package applicable across all the elementary levels, so that students and teachers are all talking the same language.

Another emphasis was on developing foundational skills and limiting the intervention.

“It takes some of the cognitive load off of students if they can first learn to read before they read to learn,” said Eric Rosburg, associate director of curriculum and instruction.

A "knowledge-building" curriculum was another sought after trait, allowing students to better understand the world and the communities around them through a diversity of lenses including art, science, and social studies.

Administrators considered five “really solid but very different” proposals before making a research-based decision to select Amplify CKLA. The other two finalists – which happened to be costlier, although price was not a lead driver – were programs offered by EL Education and Wit & Wisdom at $1.17 million and $1.23 million, respectively.

Amplify was overwhelmingly favored by the district’s educators.

“Professional learning is really what I think tipped the scale. They are able to support us and they want to support us,” said Rosburg. "And Amplify has a plan to build capacities within teachers, leadership and instructional coaches at a rate that's sustainable for years to come."

Teachers also spoke on Monday as to why they love CKLA.

“My team and I are excited that CKLA is really closely aligned with the science of reading and has explicit phonics lessons and skill lessons that we can use to help our students learn how letters and sounds work together to read and understand language,” said Tonia Ferguson, a kindergarten teacher at Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.

Sami Steffensmeier, a third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, pointed out that she liked how the topics taught are “highly engaging."

“What tipped the scale for me on this one is when I looked at our teacher materials and the manuals how when they were laid out, they were so clear for us,” said Michelle Peters, a fifth grade teacher at North Cedar Elementary School.

Student progress is dependent on teachers having clear instructions on what they are teaching in a “super organized and super intentional” manner, she added.

