Cedar Falls school board awards $13.71 million in contracts for swimming facility's first phase

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools kept bids for the shell of its future swimming facility under budget.

At a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of Education unanimously voted to award $13.71 million in construction contracts for the new natatorium.

After including fees, contingency and other soft costs, the total came out to $16.07 million. The budget for this part of the project was $16.1 million.

Board vice president Jenny Leeper abstained. Her husband, Brad, works for Invision Architecture, which designed the center.

The largest of the awards for the project’s first phase were $3.89 million to Young Plumbing & Heating Co. of Waterloo for plumbing and heating, ventilating and air conditioning work; $3.5 million to Cedar Valley Steel of Cedar Rapids for steel, metal and concrete work; $1.92 million to Peters Construction Corporation of Waterloo for general construction, flooring and elevator work; and $1.11 million to K&W Electric Inc. of Cedar Falls for electrical, communication and security work.

The board rejected bids for fire suppression systems as well as paint and coating work that are not essential to the shell and would have put the cost over budget. Additionally, no bids were received for the fire protection work.

Conversations continue on possible funding for the remaining cost of the two pools and other interior work, which weren’t part of these bids.

“There’s still volatility out there,” said Shane Geiselhart, project manager with Story Construction, the school’s consultant. “It’s the same song and dance. Every day it’s something new.

“We just try to keep up with it, listen to feedback, listen to the market on what challenges we have, and then react to them, and get out in front of them, and create a project that can be successful.”

Prior to the drastic changes in the market, the entire project was expected to cost about $16.4 million but now could cost another $5 million.

The district could have paused, but the administration and its consultants recommended moving forward with construction of the shell.

“This is the least-expensive bids we will get for this kind of a project,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. “It’s only going to go up from here” if the project is delayed. Construction will take place on the same West 27th Street campus where the new high school is being built.

The new facility will replace the swimming pools at Peet and Holmes junior high schools. Project supporters say they are past their useful lives and are inadequate for current needs. The areas will be converted into classroom space.

“I think the other big factor here is junior high space. The closure of the two pools would increase junior high space. Our junior highs are crowded now,” said board member Lowell Stutzman.

“In my mind, what we are weighing here, is potentially, we would have to build a new junior high or expand our junior highs,” he added. “That’s probably a huge expense that we could avoid or delay.”

Geiselhart said his team tried to make the bid packages more “attractive.” The project received interest from a lot of the same subcontractors working on the new high school because of the “competitive advantage” they have already being on site.

“Other contractors realized that, and with the market as competitive as it is, they chose not to bid,” said Geiselhart. “So we didn’t get the bid coverage that we typically like, but with the market being what it is, we were fortunate that we had contractors on site that did bid it. Other projects we’re doing in other parts of the state ... we’re struggling to get bidders (because) everybody is busy right now.”

Pattee noted early talks were about sharing the cost between the school district, city, and the community through fundraising in a 40%, 40%, and 20% split, respectively.

The school district has allotted $8 million from its physical plant and equipment levy. The city has earmarked $5.1 million from its capital improvement program. And the fundraising group Jump In! is nearing a $3.3 million goal.

Cedar Falls Schools continues to look at grant opportunities, including what’s available through the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Pattee also mentioned “potentially” having conversations with the city about the project.

Jump In! leaders have gone before the Parks & Recreation Commission to request it advocate for the city to give another $2.9 million. They’ve also appeared before the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to request the county consider giving nearly $1 million.

At least some of those additional funds need to be secured before the district can move forward with the second phase, which would involve all of the interior work on the swimming facility.

“I’m optimistic. I think we’re really, really close to Phase 2,” said Pattee.