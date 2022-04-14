Cedar Falls school board approves two-year Teamsters contract

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools has settled the first of three employee contracts being negotiated this year.

The Board of Education on Monday approved a two-year agreement with Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238, representing 51 skilled trades, grounds and custodial staff.

The union, which started negotiations with Cedar Falls Schools on March 3, ratified the agreement March 25.

All employees will receive a $1 per hour raise when the contract goes into effect July 1, a total increase of 5.91% in wages and non-insurance benefits. During the second year – which continues through June 30, 2024 – hourly wages will go up another 55 cents for a 3.07% increase.

Base wages, used to set the pay of new employees, will also rise by $1 the first year and 55 cents the second. Currently, base wages range from $15.28 to $20.83.

Adrian Talbot, the district’s executive director of human resources, said one “unusual component” was included in the contract.

“There will be a one-time retention payment for $750 paid to all employees employed on the 30th of June, 2022, through June 15 of 2023 who also sign a letter of assignment for the 2023-24 school year,” he said. The payments, to be made at the end of that month, will be funded using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars. Based on the 51 current employees, the total cost of the retention payment is $38,250.

“This payment will not become part of the ongoing hourly wage rate,” said Talbot. It is not included in the calculation of the first-year total wage increase. Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board the first-year wage increase is “about a $333,000 impact.”

Talbot also noted the affect of increases in health insurance costs, a prohibited subject of bargaining under state law.

“When insurance is included, the increase is 5.68% in year one and 3.56% in year two,” he said, of additional expenses covered by the district. Including those costs is an “average total package settlement over two years of 4.32%.”

Single insurance premiums employees pay are growing by $30 a month the first year to $90 and by $20 a month to $110 the second year.

The district also started negotiating contracts March 3 with Cedar Falls Educational Support Professionals and the Cedar Falls Education Association. In December, the board approved a three-year contract with its other bargaining group, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749. That union represents food service workers.

