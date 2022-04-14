Cedar Falls school board approves two-year Teamsters contract

All employees will receive a $1 per hour raise when the contract goes into effect July 1, a total increase of 5.91% in wages and non-insurance benefits. During the second year – which continues through June 30, 2024 – hourly wages will go up another 55 cents for a 3.07% increase.
Base wages, used to set the pay of new employees, will also rise by $1 the first year and 55 cents the second. Currently, base wages range from $15.28 to $20.83.
Adrian Talbot, the district’s executive director of human resources, said one “unusual component” was included in the contract.
“There will be a one-time retention payment for $750 paid to all employees employed on the 30th of June, 2022, through June 15 of 2023 who also sign a letter of assignment for the 2023-24 school year,” he said. The payments, to be made at the end of that month, will be funded using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars. Based on the 51 current employees, the total cost of the retention payment is $38,250.
“This payment will not become part of the ongoing hourly wage rate,” said Talbot. It is not included in the calculation of the first-year total wage increase. Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board the first-year wage increase is “about a $333,000 impact.”
Talbot also noted the affect of increases in health insurance costs, a prohibited subject of bargaining under state law.
“When insurance is included, the increase is 5.68% in year one and 3.56% in year two,” he said, of additional expenses covered by the district. Including those costs is an “average total package settlement over two years of 4.32%.”
Single insurance premiums employees pay are growing by $30 a month the first year to $90 and by $20 a month to $110 the second year.
The district also started negotiating contracts March 3 with Cedar Falls Educational Support Professionals and the Cedar Falls Education Association. In December, the board approved a three-year contract with its other bargaining group, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749. That union represents food service workers.
1 of 17
RodCon - I
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 9
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - G
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - A
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 8
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - H
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 6
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COUIRER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 5
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 3
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - F
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - B
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 1
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - E
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - D
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 2
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 4
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - C
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.