CEDAR FALLS — Wage and benefit increases were approved this week for two groups of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ employees not represented by a union.
Supervisors, managers, coordinators, information technology services technicians, and 12-month secretarial and clerical staff will receive an average total package increase of 2.53%. Bus drivers and mechanics will receive an average 2.54% increase. There are 48 people in the first group and 36 in the second group.
Adrian Talbot, director of human resources, said the boost in compensation includes “wage plus insurance premiums, IPERS and FICA increase,” referencing the district’s contributions to employee retirement and social security funds.
He recommended “that the board grant the superintendent the authority to exercise his independent discretion in deciding the changes in wages or salary, if any, for individual employees.” However, Talbot noted, raises cannot “exceed the approved total package increase for each category” of employee. As a result, some employees will get less of an increase than the average and some will get more.
“That is a new way to phrase the recommendation,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee, which clarifies the intent of board’s approval based on input from state officials and “our attorney in Des Moines.” The increases are effective July 1.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a $323,350 bid from Erb’s Technology Solutions of Cedar Rapids for 1,450 Dell 3100 Chromebook computers with Google operating systems, the lowest of three proposals. The computers will be used by elementary and secondary students.
- Approved substantial completion of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School. A total cost of $20.76 million had been expended on the school as of May 31, which was under budget by $26,005.
- Accepted a $60,074 energy efficiency incentive check from Cedar Falls Utilities for the Aldrich construction project. Matt Heim, CFU’s energy services manager, said Aldrich “incorporated a number of energy efficiency upgrades that make the operation of that school much more efficient and cost effective.”
- Approved a $636,000 lease of River Hills School from Central Rivers Area Education Agency for the next fiscal year, starting July 1. Lease payments are divided between a consortium of school districts that use the school’s services. Rivers Hills is operated by the AEA, but Cedar Falls Schools is its fiscal agent because the building is located within the district.
- Thanked Dan Conrad, director of secondary education, who is retiring at the end of the month and board member Susan Lantz, who was temporarily appointed to fill a vacancy prior to the June 25 special election.
