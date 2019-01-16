CEDAR FALLS — Plans and specifications for a roofing project at Peet Junior High were approved Monday by the Board of Education.
Bids will be sought for replacing two roof sections, “P” and “H,” with a third section bid as an alternate. The estimated total cost with the alternate is $314,118.
Roof “P,” with an estimated cost of $133,866, includes 7,437 square feet over the auditorium and cafeteria area. Roof “H,” with an estimated cost of $149,454, includes 8,303 square feet over a classroom area. Alternate roof “I,” with an estimated cost of $30,798, is over a corridor.
“If bids come in under budget enough, we can do that roof also,” said Darrell Smith of the engineering firm Terracon in Cedar Falls. He is providing design services for Cedar Falls Community Schools.
A Jan. 28 public hearing was also approved by the board. A contract is expected to be awarded Feb. 11 with work completed during the summer months.
Smith presented a 10-year plan for roof work, as well, beginning with this summer. The plan includes Orchard Hill, Southdale, North Cedar and Hansen elementaries as well as Peet and Holmes junior high schools. The district has 10 schools and a total of 14 facilities with roofs, some of which date back to 1990.
The annual estimates for work on two to five roof sections range from $226,926 to $302,460.
“This is included within our 10-year physical plant and equipment planning budget,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said of the roofing plans. “Something that we know is extremely important is preventive maintenance and ongoing roof work.”
Board members also approved submitting an application for $882,274 in modified allowable growth to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for drop-out prevention programs during 2019-20. A property tax rate of just under 43 cents per $1,000 of taxable value would fund the increased budget authority, a decrease of about 1 cent from the current year.
If the increased budget authority is approved, the district would be required to provide a 25 percent match of $294,091 from its general fund. In addition, it is expected to receive an estimated $120,503 through the state’s at-risk funding. All together, the district would have $1.3 million for the seven at-risk programs.
