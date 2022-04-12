Cedar Falls school board approves nearly 20% increase in property tax askings

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools will collect nearly 20% more in property taxes during the next fiscal year as debt repayment begins on a voter-approved bond issue.

The Board of Education on Monday approved a $138.41 million 2022-23 budget, which includes $35.71 million in property and utility replacement tax collections. That is an increase of $5.84 million, or 19.53%, in anticipated property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.

A growing debt service levy is largely responsible for the tax hike.

"That is due to the fact that the district plans to sell our (general obligation) bonds of $69.9 million in May for the use of the new construction of the high school," said Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, after voters approved a referendum in 2019. "Therefore, individuals will see in September the increase of their taxes specifically for the debt service in order to issue that payment in December and in June of next year."

Overall, the tax rate will grow $1.89, increasing to $15.84 per $1,000 of taxable value while the state-determined percentage of property value to be taxed, known as the “rollback” is decreasing. Because of the growth in the rate, property owners will see an increase in the district's portion of their tax bills.

For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner will see Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill grow to $791.59. "Had that debt service not been implemented based on this particular fiscal year it would then have had a decrease of $45.58 from that prior year," said Gonnerman.

That assumes the homeowner’s property value didn’t increase. If it did, the tax bill will grow by more than $70. Other property classifications have different rollbacks, impacting the district portion of their tax bills.

Commercial/industrial properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would pay $4,276, an increase of $509. Taxes on 240 acres of agricultural land would rise by $347 to $2,917. Owners of multi-residential properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would see their taxes rise $204 to $3,029.

A new revenue source for the district is a 1% income surtax, which is reducing the instructional support levy by $588,032. The surtax is based on residents’ state income taxes that will be filed in 2023.

"That is a requirement for our district now," said Superintendent Andy Pattee. He called it "a way to try and equalize" the district's tax burden because it broadens the pool of people paying to include those who aren't property owners. "I think right now about 70% of the districts in the state of Iowa have that."

The budget projects expenditures growing by $22.94 million over the current year's $115.47 million total. Almost all of increase is due to higher expected expenses for facilities acquisition, construction and debt service.

In related business, the board approved a 2021-22 budget amendment for unexpected expenditures, increasing instruction from $48.68 million to $49.61 million, total support from $21.55 million to $22.4 million, and other expenditures from $42.35 million to $50.89 million for the current year. The other expenditures are for construction of the high school.

"That is not increased cost. That is just cost that has been shifted based on the timing of the project," said Gonnerman, since the current budget was certified a year ago.

