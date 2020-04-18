Cedar Falls school board approves emergency resolution ensuring staff are paid

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is ensuring employees will be paid during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The Board of Education last week approved a resolution on pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy. School buildings have been closed for more than a month and the governor has ordered that they remain shuttered for the rest of academic year

"The first thing that this does is temporarily suspend some of our board policies," said Superintendent Andy Pattee, as the district deals with the pandemic. That enables officials to implement written guidance from state or federal agencies which wouldn't be allowed with the policies in place.

Under the resolution, certified staff – such as teachers – will remain employed to fulfill the number of days in their contracts. Other school employees are also covered by the provisions. "We are continuing to have our people that are paid (hourly) school employees on paid administrative leave even though they are working at home or are on call for some of the work," said Pattee.

In other business, the board approved: