Cedar Falls school board approves emergency resolution ensuring staff are paid

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is ensuring employees will be paid during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The Board of Education last week approved a resolution on pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy. School buildings have been closed for more than a month and the governor has ordered that they remain shuttered for the rest of academic year
"The first thing that this does is temporarily suspend some of our board policies," said Superintendent Andy Pattee, as the district deals with the pandemic. That enables officials to implement written guidance from state or federal agencies which wouldn't be allowed with the policies in place.
Under the resolution, certified staff – such as teachers – will remain employed to fulfill the number of days in their contracts. Other school employees are also covered by the provisions. "We are continuing to have our people that are paid (hourly) school employees on paid administrative leave even though they are working at home or are on call for some of the work," said Pattee.
In other business, the board approved:
- A two-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, representing custodial, maintenance and food service staff. The agreement, which starts July 1, will boost base wages during the first year by 35 cents per hour, a 2.76% increase for existing employees. Wages would grow by 22 cents per hour during the second year.
- A one-year contract with the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals. The agreement includes a base wage boost of 47 cents per hour for para-educators and secretary I and II positions as well as a 32-cent hourly increase for all other classifications. Returning employees will see an increase of 3.51% in their wages.
- Food service equipment bids totaling $208,300 for Hansen, North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementary schools. The bid was the second-lowest of five submitted after another proposal didn't follow all of the specifications laid out by the district. The purchases, part of an effort to decentralize district kitchens, came in below an estimate of $264,762.
- Substantial completion of phases two and three for furniture bids related to Aldrich, North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementary school construction projects. Furniture was purchased from five companies: Frank Cooney, Kirk Gross, Koch Brothers, Premier Furniture and Storey-Kenworthy with a total cost of $1.21 million. That was $43,665 above the initial contracts after the district made change orders.
- Agreements with three school systems to set up satellite Center for Advanced Professional Studies programs. Jesup Community Schools will start a full-year program in the fall while Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Wapsie Valley Community Schools will start single-semester programs in the fall and spring, respectively. Each will pay for support services of $7,000 per semester for each instructor, not to exceed $21,000 per year.
