Cedar Falls school board approves dividing parcel jointly owned with city

CEDAR FALLS — The parcel of land where Cedar Falls Community Schools’ newest elementary was built is being officially divided with the city.

The Board of Education approved a series of resolutions Monday separating the McMahill First Addition property.

“We jointly purchased 40 acres roughly about 15 years ago with the city of Cedar Falls,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. In the fall of 2018, the district opened Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School on the east side of the parcel.

Quit claim deeds were authorized by the board for Lot 1, where the school is located, and Lot 2, which is on the west side of Arbors Drive. Ownership of Lot 1 will be conveyed to the district.

“Likewise, the western side of this lot is going to be the city’s full ownership – potential green space park features, things like that,” said Pattee. “Most of it’s going to be green space. There will be a need for some hard surface down the road as you look out five, 10, 15, 20 years.”

He noted that the property has adequate capacity for water detention when parking lots are added to the city land.

“We’ve oversized those water detention (areas) just to make sure that we’re covered,” said Pattee. As a result, “there should not be any adverse impacts” as those surfaces are added.

The board also approved two stormwater maintenance and repair agreements on the parcel.

Tract E, on the school property north of Ashworth Drive, will continue to be owned by both entities. “It will be jointly maintained by the city and the school district,” Pattee said.

The other stormwater area, Tract F, “is the larger water retention basin that you see when you come into the site off of Eric Road,” he said. “That will be fully owned and maintained by the school district per agreement that we have with the city going back now almost five years.” The neighborhood developer will also share responsibility for maintaining it “as they continue to build out that subdivision.”

Board members approved establishment of the city’s permanent drainage easement, as well.

“What we’re providing to the city is to have their storm water drain into Tract F,” Pattee explained. “It was designed and built to have additional drainage from the other subdivisions.”

In other business, the board approved:

A resolution directing the sale of the $69.9 million in general obligation bonds to help fund construction of the new high school. The board will also hire Ahlers & Cooney of Des Moines as bond and disclosure counsel related to the upcoming sale, expected May 11.

The 2022-23 academic year calendar, with classes running from Aug. 23 to May 30, 2023. It includes spring break March 13-17 and three inclement weather make-up days following the end of school. May 31 and June 1-2, 2023, would be potential make-up days.

