CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday approved the substantial completion of a project to relocate a portable building to the high school.
The project budget was $204,178 but the actual cost came to $179,020. Doug Nefzger, Cedar Falls Community Schools chief financial officer, noted the budget included a $25,000 contingency for unexpected costs. Subtracting that contingency, the project was $158 under expected costs.
In February, the board approved a $161,878 contract with Koch Construction of Cedar Falls to install the district-owned two-classroom portable. The district also contracted with Alysworth House Movers of Wadena to transport the building from Southdale Elementary School, where it had been located, at a cost of $23,000.
Nefzger noted, although the building is temporary, “we do have to have foundations and footings that go down to the frost (line)” in accordance with city codes. Utilities, sewer and water service, and data need to be installed. And because the front door is two to three feet above the ground, it needed to be made handicapped accessible.
The portable is one of six such buildings in use around the district. Being able to move the buildings to accommodate a growing population is a positive “if there is an advantage to this,” said Nefzger.
Three portables containing four classrooms are still located at Orchard Hill Elementary School, which is being renovated and expanded. “They will stay there for the remainder of the school year,” he noted, and be moved to an as-yet-to-be-determined location next summer as construction wraps up.
Two portable buildings that came from Orchard Hill will remain at North Cedar Elementary School until next summer, as well, when they will no longer be needed in that renovation project. No location has been set for those, either.
Nefzger said the units can be sold if the time comes when they are no longer needed by the district. At this point, the district will need them into the foreseeable future.
“We are in that great position of having enrollment growth but also some challenges,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
In other business, the board unanimously re-elected Joyce Coil as president and Jeff Hassman as vice president for the next year.
