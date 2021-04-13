Cedar Falls school board approves $115 million budget, 1% property tax increase

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday approved a $115.47 million 2021-22 budget, including a 1.14% rise in property tax collections.
The $29.87 million in anticipated taxes represents a $337,000 increase for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, said that is a result of several factors. There were increases in the the state-determined rollback – the percentage of assessed value to be taxed – for some classes of property, including residential. In addition, Cedar Falls Community Schools raised its tax rate by six cents to $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
But in a comparison of similar-sized Iowa schools districts, with five bigger and five smaller, she noted that "Cedar Falls continues to sit favorably and consistently" based on the current tax rate. Only two of those districts, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine community schools, currently have a lower tax rate.
For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner would see Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill grow $21.93 to $720.89. This assumes no change in the assessed value from the current year.
With no change in the assessed value, taxes would grow $16.21 on $300,000 of commercial/industrial property to $3,767 and $11.06 on 240 acres of agricultural land to $2,570. Owners of multi-residential properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would see their taxes drop $300.44 to $2,825.
Property tax collections are one of the funding streams in the district's total revenues, estimated at $84.03 million. Other local funding is projected at $6.17 million.
All state funding totals $44.13 million in the budget, including $37.68 million in the supplemental state aid. Federal funding is set at $3.86 million.
Projected expenditures are growing in comparison to the current year's $88.6 million budget.
"The majority of our increased expenditures," said Gonnerman, "is our capital projects as we continue to move forward with the new high school. That $31 million is a significant increase from the prior year and that, again, is based on the anticipated expenditures as we move forward with that high school."
She identified $31.66 million in capital project funds through 1% sales tax revenues. That is an increase of about $20 million from the $11.54 million in capital project funds for the current year.
Facility construction is part of a $42.35 million section of the budget that also includes debt service and direct support to the area education agency. Other expenditures include $48.68 million for instruction, $21.55 million for total support services and $2.89 million for non-instructional programs.
The board also approved amendments to the current 2020-21 budget. The amendments boosted instruction from $47.33 million to $48.19 million, total support services from $20.37 million to $21.32 million and other expenditures from $17.75 million to $23.68 million. Those increases relate to COVID-19 mitigation, district curriculum and the high school construction.