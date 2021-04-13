Cedar Falls school board approves $115 million budget, 1% property tax increase

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday approved a $115.47 million 2021-22 budget, including a 1.14% rise in property tax collections.

The $29.87 million in anticipated taxes represents a $337,000 increase for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, said that is a result of several factors. There were increases in the the state-determined rollback – the percentage of assessed value to be taxed – for some classes of property, including residential. In addition, Cedar Falls Community Schools raised its tax rate by six cents to $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.

But in a comparison of similar-sized Iowa schools districts, with five bigger and five smaller, she noted that "Cedar Falls continues to sit favorably and consistently" based on the current tax rate. Only two of those districts, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine community schools, currently have a lower tax rate.

For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner would see Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill grow $21.93 to $720.89. This assumes no change in the assessed value from the current year.