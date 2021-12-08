Cedar Falls Rocket Club project accepted by NASA Student Launch

CEDAR FALLS — A group of Cedar Falls High School students is laboring to build a rocket that will blast off next spring at the Marshall Space Flight Center.

But since NASA Student Launch accepted the rocket club’s project in early October, it has had a change in trajectory.

That was prompted by Student Launch organizers as the Cedar Falls Rocket Club was presenting its plans during the preliminary design review, an early phase of the project. Students designed three legs that would be affixed to the 8-1/2-foot rocket and deploy during landing after its flight of about a mile into the sky.

“NASA had looked at our design,” said senior Jackson Plummer, and focused on the landing gear. “They were just worried about stability.”

“It really came down to safety,” added senior Jefferson Roberts. If a leg came off mid-flight, that could change the direction of the rocket and endanger people on the ground.

“It was tough. We argued for about an hour after school,” said Plummer.

Eventually, club members agreed to not use the legs. “It had a risk of not being accepted,” said Plummer. “We decided it was important to go with the safer payload.”

They will instead focus their project on filming the flight.

“We’ve got three GoPro cameras stuffed into this payload,” said Plummer. Those will be secured in the rocket in a 3-D printed plastic container behind acrylic windows created using computer numerical control machining.

In addition, “we have a circuit board that we have custom-built into the rocket,” said junior Sean Radke.

Adviser Zeb Nicholson, a teacher at the high school, said the cameras will record three views from the rocket simultaneously. The circuit board will collect data about movement during the flight.

“All we’re doing is collecting the video,” he explained. “The goal is that those three videos will be put together in a virtual headset.” Users would also see the movement data – expressed in numbers – on the headset screen.

A total of 22 students are in the club this year, up from eight last year. Numbers swelled after a competition in the spring qualified the club for Student Launch.

Upperclassmen – seniors and some juniors – are working on the NASA project. Sophomores and some juniors are preparing for a different competition, The American Rocketry Challenge. Students in that competition design and build a smaller rocket and all have the payload of a raw egg, which must survive the flight.

NASA Student Launch is April 23 in Huntsville, Ala. The other competition, known as TARC, takes place May 14 in Washington, D.C. Typically, the club does only one competition at a time, but the larger number of participants made both possible.

The size of the club – and the reality that this year’s sophomores and juniors may continue participating next year – made it easier for those in the NASA competition to make a change in their project. The new approach makes their success more likely, which could increase opportunities for the club in future years.

“When I joined the club my sophomore year, I didn’t know anything about rockets,” said Roberts, noting he learned by doing the work. As a result, “it was better for the club if we just focused on teaching the younger people so they could succeed in the future.”

“We’re a quarter of the way through the entire project,” Nicholson said of each rocket-building effort. Design work continues on the rocket for TARC. On Tuesday, students in the NASA competition were working on a sub-scale model, which is half the size of the rocket they’ll fly in Alabama.

That model rocket will be launched later this month at the University of Northern Iowa soccer fields. If that flight brings up no concerns with the design, students will begin building the full-scale rocket.

Club members are raising up to $15,000 for materials and their travels related to the competitions. Watch their website at cfhsrocketclub.com and their page at Facebook.com for information on how to donate. Find the Facebook page by searching “CFHS Rocket Club.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.