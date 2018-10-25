CEDAR FALLS — Administration officials told the Cedar Falls Board of Education they were glad to have feedback from parents and community members on a pellet gun incident last week at Cedar Falls High School, but there are some things they wish they’d done differently.
Authorities began investigating a rumor about a gun brought to the high school Oct. 17 after school administrators learned about it at 9:20 a.m. that day.
Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson said the incident started with a conversation on social media. Officers soon determined the weapon was a pellet gun and wasn’t brought to the school.
“When we found out about a rumor that somebody might have something in a book bag of concern, we reviewed that (and) we had our police involved instantaneously,” Cedar Falls Schools superintendent Andy Pattee said Monday.
He noted that people had posted information on social media before school officials knew anything about it.
“As people know, in this day and age of instantaneous information, sometimes we’re not always the first to know,” Pattee said.
Pattee said district officials sent out the first of two notifications to parents of high school students about an hour after they became aware of the incident, though he acknowledged that wasn’t quick enough for some.
“We try to balance that need for immediacy with communication, but also balancing the need for accuracy with communication — because some people want information now, some people say, ‘I don’t want the information until it’s 100 percent accurate,’” he said.
Once they did, district officials received more information about the incident, which was then reviewed further with Cedar Falls police and administrators.
“It’s always good to go back and debrief,” Pattee said. “There’s some things as you look back that you always wish that you could maybe tweak, or have changed throughout the process.”
District spokesperson Janelle Darst said parents who didn’t receive either an email or phone call from the district need to update their contact information in their PowerSchools account or call the building secretary.
“That’s really important for them to let us know if they didn’t receive those,” she said.
Ultimately, Pattee said the district wants to continue to keep the lines of communication open.
“We just want to make sure if people see something, they say something,” he said.
In other business:
- The board unanimously approved selling an 8-foot strip of land along the James L. Robinson Administration Center at 1002 W. First St. to the city of Cedar Falls for $1 so the city can reconstruct First Street.
- The board unanimously approved an application request to be sent to the School Budget Review Committee for spending authority this school year for additional start-up costs for the new Aldrich Elementary School in the amount of $841,209.63. That amount includes 16 new or transferred positions in the amount of $574,592.55, as well as materials and supplies for the new elementary school for the media center, physical education and other costs in the amount of $266,617.08.
Pattee noted there was no guarantee their application would be accepted.
“Typically, they have allowed most of the recommendations for start-up costs that we have,” he said. “We’re pretty conservative as we look at what we recommend them for approval.”
