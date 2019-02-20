CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club is seeking nominations for outstanding educator of the year.
Candidates for the award must be full-time teachers or administrators in preschool through 12th grade working for Cedar Falls Community Schools, St. Patrick Catholic School or Valley Lutheran School. Educators may not nominate themselves. The deadline for nominations is March 1.
Nominations will be evaluated based on the following set of criteria:
A demonstrated commitment to service learning, including engagement of students in service to the community.
A collaborative style that is responsive to diverse student, parent, and community interests and needs.
A record of character development that reflects service to others and the promotion of kindness and generosity within the school and community.
Strong leadership and involvement in promoting initiatives that result in educational excellence.
A record of advocating for student learning; a champion of education.
The recipient of the award will receive $500 and a plaque from the Lions Club.
Nomination forms are available at each of the schools in Cedar Falls. Websites for each of the school systems are cfschools.org, cfcatholicschool.org and vlscrusaders.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.