Lions Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club is seeking nominations for outstanding educator of the year.

Candidates for the award must be full-time teachers or administrators in preschool through 12th grade working for Cedar Falls Community Schools, St. Patrick Catholic School or Valley Lutheran School. Educators may not nominate themselves. The deadline for nominations is March 1.

Nominations will be evaluated based on the following set of criteria:

A demonstrated commitment to service learning, including engagement of students in service to the community.

A collaborative style that is responsive to diverse student, parent, and community interests and needs.

A record of character development that reflects service to others and the promotion of kindness and generosity within the school and community.

Strong leadership and involvement in promoting initiatives that result in educational excellence.

A record of advocating for student learning; a champion of education.

The recipient of the award will receive $500 and a plaque from the Lions Club.

Nomination forms are available at each of the schools in Cedar Falls. Websites for each of the school systems are cfschools.org, cfcatholicschool.org and vlscrusaders.org.

