Cedar Falls Lions name 2022 Outstanding Educator

CEDAR FALLS — Ashley VondeHaar has been chosen as the recipient of the Cedar Falls Lions Club's 2022 Outstanding Educator Award. She is a fourth to sixth grade teacher in the Cedar Falls Community School District's Virtual Elementary School.

The Cedar Falls Lions Club Outstanding Educator Award is given annually to an educator who displays a commitment to service learning, collaborates with others, works to develop positive character in students, and shows leadership and true dedication to learning.

VondeHaar was nominated by Allison Plunkett, a parent of two students who were enrolled in her multilevel online class during this past school year.

In her nomination, Plunkett stated, “Ms. VondeHaar does an amazing job engaging this diverse group of students every moment of every day through games, song, leadership and traditional learning methods. This mixed classroom cannot be easy. But Ms. V does it with grace and energy every single day.”

Tara Estep, the district's executive director of enrichment and special programs, said in a news release: “Ashley goes above and beyond what is asked and always does so with a smile and positive attitude. She is innovative, creative, and fun and is able to create a welcoming and engaging experience in a virtual setting. Ashley is a great team member to have on the leading edge of education through our competency-based model in a virtual world.”

In addition to a plaque honoring VondeHaar for her outstanding service as an educator, she will also be awarded a $500 honorarium.