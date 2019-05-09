CEDAR FALLS — Kenton Swartley has been named the Cedar Falls Lions Club’s outstanding educator for 2019.
The award, handed out Monday, was recently established to recognize full-time educators from the Cedar Falls School District, Valley Lutheran School or St. Patrick’s Catholic School. A six-person selection committee looked for a nominee who fosters student growth, embodies civic action, engages others in service, and inspires and promotes a spirit of lifelong learning.
Swartley has been a teacher in the Cedar Falls School District since 1996 and, for the past two years, served as its K-12 STEM facilitator and community partner. He has also coached Cedar Falls High School’s nationally-recognized FIRST Robotics Competition team since establishing it in 1998.
“He is there for us every step of the way, but he puts students in charge of our own outcome for everything we do. Student leaders direct our progress,” wrote Megan Pezley, a Cedar Falls High School senior on the robotics team, in her nomination letter.
“As a result, Mr. Swartley led multiple trips with the team to China to lead a three-day workshop and help run and participate in the China Robotics Challenge Scrimmages,” she continued. The team’s efforts “helped increase the number of Chinese teams from one to 115 in five years.” In addition, he was “the driving force” in hosting the annual Iowa regional FIRST Robotics Competition in Cedar Falls since 2016.
“He has caused a STEM revolution in our schools,” Pezley wrote.
Swartley was honored with a plaque and a $500 check.
