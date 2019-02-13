Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS —- AJ Jackson, senior trumpet player at Cedar Falls High School, was offered a full-time position in one of the U.S. Marine Corps Bands.

Jackson made it through three rounds of auditions to win the spot. All enlisted Marines go through the same basic training course before beginning their jobs. Jackson will complete 13 weeks of basic training, do a one month combat training course and then has been invited to go to a six-month music school course.

After completing all of his requirements, he will then be eligible to be stationed with any of the Marine bands throughout the United States.

