CEDAR FALLS —- AJ Jackson, senior trumpet player at Cedar Falls High School, was offered a full-time position in one of the U.S. Marine Corps Bands.
Jackson made it through three rounds of auditions to win the spot. All enlisted Marines go through the same basic training course before beginning their jobs. Jackson will complete 13 weeks of basic training, do a one month combat training course and then has been invited to go to a six-month music school course.
After completing all of his requirements, he will then be eligible to be stationed with any of the Marine bands throughout the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.