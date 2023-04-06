CEDAR FALLS – About 40 students from Cedar Falls High School braved frigid winds for 45 minutes Wednesday to protest incessant gun violence in America’s schools.

Teens from grades 10 through 12 took part in a “walkout” at 12:30 p.m. shortly after lunch. They met at the front of the school on Division Street, walked down the street and around past parked cars before ending up on the school’s track.

Twelfth-grader Dee Dee Benton organized the event with the help of classmates Maggie McCullough, Addy Breddin, Sophia Woods and Tanvi Khadiya.

“We shouldn’t have to be standing here in the cold protesting our safety at one of the places where we shouldn’t have to worry about safety,” said Benton from the bleachers.

Benton called for 20 seconds of silence for those who’ve lost their lives due to gun violence. She explained she feels the government’s reaction to the lives lost “is to stay silent or enact more legislation that makes getting ahold of firearms easier.”

“How many more innocent lives have to be lost in order for our government to understand that change needs to happen?” said Benton. “How many more days do we have to walk into our school with the fear that we may never exit. Every single time I hear a loud noise, I flinch and immediately assume the worst.”

She advocated for her classmates to “create change and stand up for their rights” by calling, writing, emailing their legislators. The four other organizers spoke their minds as well.

No signs or chants were needed. The message was powerful enough, as more and more students, as many as 10, walked up onto the bleachers — where it was noticeably chillier — to make their voices heard.

Walkouts were organized nationwide Wednesday. Multiple school shootings sparked them, including a March 27 attack at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead, and a killing spree Feb. 13 on the campus of Michigan State University that left three students dead and hit more close to home.

A few speakers referenced 2022 CFHS alumnus Eli Flikkema, who’s now an undergraduate student at MSU.

“No one should have to worry that their best friend or brother is going to die,” said Rebekah Chagdes, a 10th-grader. “Sending your sibling off to college is already one of the hardest things because you’re no longer with them.”

This problem has become so severe, organizers pointed out, that firearms have become the No. 1 killer of American youths, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocate for gun control and against gun violence.

Photos: Donald Trump's arraignment