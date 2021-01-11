Cedar Falls High School students enrolling in college-level classes at a high rate​

CEDAR FALLS — Four out of five students continue to take college-level coursework during their years at Cedar Falls High School.

Principal Jason Wedgbury presented the “senior year-plus” report Monday to the Board of Education.

“In 2020, we had 80.6% of students engaged in some kind of college coursework,” he said, referring to classes taken over three years by last spring’s graduates. That includes Advanced Placement classes or college credit courses during high school through concurrent or post-secondary enrollment options.

It was the third year the number had hovered around 80-81%. But those enrollments inched up for the class of 2020 compared with the previous year’s graduates, when 80.2% took college-level courses.

There’s been a slight decline of enrollment throughout high school by graduating classes in such courses since 84.3% of the class of 2017 took them. However, the trend is up since 63.2% of 2010 graduates were enrolled in college-level courses.

Among all students during 2019-20, 268 were enrolled in 14 AP classes. That compared with 252 the previous year. The number had grown from 200 in 2016.