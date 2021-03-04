Cedar Falls High School robotics coach wins regional STEM teacher award

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Iowa teachers of STEM are really upping their games not only through the pandemic but more broadly embracing a community-connected brand of teaching and learning," Jeff Weld, the advisory council's executive director, wrote in a statement. "Kenton Swartley was doing STEM before STEM was cool, so it is particularly gratifying to partner with Kemin Industries to recognize his pioneering efforts, to which we're all really just catching up!"

Swartley started his career in 1984 as a classroom teacher in San Antonio, Texas, and then Lancaster, Penn. Pursuit of effectively engaging students in scientific learning first brought him to the Cedar Valley.

In a workshop at a Washington, D.C. teacher's conference led by UNI professors, he learned about "everyday practical applications of the physics concepts" through their program. He was subsequently invited to apply to work with the program Physics Resources and Instructional Strategies for Motivating Students, or PRISMS, during the summers of 1988 and 1989.

Swartley and his family moved to Cedar Falls in 1991, where he continued his education at UNI. He began working for the Cedar Falls district in 1996 and taught physics at the high school from 1998 to 2016.