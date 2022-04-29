Cedar Falls High School pool supporters seeking matching funds for $100,000 grant award

CEDAR FALLS — An indoor swimming pool complex planned at the new Cedar Falls High School has been awarded a $100,000 Large Match Grant by the Wellmark Foundation.

Boosters of the natatorium project have just under four months to raise the matching dollars, so they’re calling on the community to step up and donate.

“Getting recognition from the highly respected Wellmark organization is impactful for the project,” said Traci Mallaro, co-chairwoman of Jump In, a group representing the recreational and competitive swim community that’s involved in fundraising for the project. Wellmark provides health insurance coverage to hundreds and thousands of Iowans including a large number in the Cedar Valley and has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of Iowans.

The Wellmark Foundation supports promising projects across the state that promote health and fitness, according to a news release. The Wellmark grant is contingent upon the project securing the required dollar-for-dollar match.

“Importantly, this means donations received up to $100,000 prior to August 17 will be matched 100% by Wellmark Foundation,” noted Mallaro. “If you want to donate, now is the perfect time as these contributions will be doubled.”

Supporters say the natatorium — another term for an indoor pool complex — will be a significant quality of life enhancement in the Cedar Valley.

The $16.4 million project is a collaboration between the Cedar Falls School District, city of Cedar Falls and community. The district and city will fund $13.1 million of the estimated construction cost, with the remaining $3.3 million raised through private donations. The school site is located on nearly 70 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive.

Currently, the pools at Peet and Holmes junior high schools have district and community uses. But, at 44 years old, they won’t be further updated and would be replaced by the new complex. As a result, building the natatorium will enhance current capacity and mitigate risks of discontinuing or reducing public aquatics programming due the expected closure of the Peet pool in 2024.

Mallaro said the project has received a “huge amount of support” from the community with pledges of about $2.4 million secured from nearly 200 donors. That leaves $920,000 more to fundraise.

“Most of it is individuals, but there definitely are some foundations that gave generous amounts,” she said of the money raised so far. Individuals have given donations ranging from “$50 all the way up to $500,000. It’s everybody doing what they can to be a part of it.”

The matching community donations spurred by the Wellmark Foundation grant will help to close the remaining gap.

“Community contributions are key to making this project happen,” said Lorelei Redfern, another Jump In co-chairwoman. “Please join us and the Wellmark Foundation to bring this incredible long-term recreational asset to our community.”

The new natatorium will feature two pools in one building. One pool will feature 10 lanes in a 25-yard by 25-meter, deep-water competition pool. The second pool will be a four-lane, 25-yard pool of a shallower depth with separate temperature controls for teaching and therapeutic use.

Officials are aiming to have the pool facility open when the high school does, in the fall of 2024. The complex will have its own entrance and parking lot, allowing for community use of the pool even during the day when school is in session – which will dramatically increase its availability to the general public.

Go online to thecfpool.com to get more information and learn how to contribute.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School contributed Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that boosters are currently fundraising for. site-plan-this The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. contributed New CFHS exterior entryway An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS entryway and lobby An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning studio An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS commons exterior An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS co-learning studio An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of… 030720ho-cf-school-working-space A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to… contributed New CFHS commons interior An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS gymnasium An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning wing An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS main corridor An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS office An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed Cedar Falls High School pool drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School. 030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. Artist rendering of solar panels on new Cedar Falls High School An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.