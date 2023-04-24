CEDAR FALLS — Prior to 2022, Cedar Falls High School’s jazz band had never taken home the state title and had finished in second place only once.

According to Kyle Engelhardt, band director since 2004, that runner-up finish came back in 1991 under the leadership of Jim Gosnell, the accomplished former longtime director.

Fast forward a little more than three decades. On April 4, the band finished in the top spot for the second year in a row at the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames.

“A lot of the students really enjoy playing,” said Engelhardt. “They like jazz a lot and it’s fun for them because it’s creative and unique.

“They like to solo and the last couple years we’ve had really strong soloists, which sets things a part when you compare one school to another. Our soloists have done really well. And our rhythm section has played beautifully. That’s been a bigger strength for us than it has been in the past.”

Jazz One has performed at the statewide contest every year Engelhardt has led the ensemble and for many years prior to him taking on the role, the director said.

Eighteen members made up the band for its 2023 season. Eleven were new to the ensemble, which students have to audition for.

The top 15 bands from each class are invited to the state championship competition, for a total of 60. Cedar Falls qualified because of a top-two finish in the district competition last month.

A three-judge panel listened to all of the top 15 play for 20 minutes. Each judge scored the daytime performances on a 100-point scale and, based on those, the bands were given a ranking.

The top two then return to play for another 20 minutes each, this time at night in front of a panel of five different judges.

“When we started playing, right away, it felt great on stage,” said Engelhardt. “Its 20 minutes of music, so there’s a lot of opportunity for error, but right from the start, the kids were relaxed. They’ve performed well all year and a couple minutes in, it felt like we were doing really well, and the kids were smiling and having a good time.

“And I was basically standing off on the side and watching them and enjoying it.”

Cedar Falls beat out Linn-Mar High School in the finals.

“The students were really excited,” Engelhardt said. “They jumped and down and hugged each other for a little bit and celebrated the moment, because it’s such a special accomplishment.

“There’s such a difference when you turn over more than half the group. Last year’s group was great and made school history, doing it for the first time ever. And this year’s group saw that and wanted to try that, too. We’re not trying to win all the time, we’re trying to play a lot of music well. But the reward for playing music well the last two years has been pretty cool.”

Along the way, the Jazz One performed “Another You,” arranged by Dan Gailey; “Blue Vue,” composed by Mike Conrad; and “The Ponderous Pachyderm of the Planks,” composed by Sherman Irby.

The band includes:

Saxophones: Gabby Townsend, August Phillis, Holden Fromm, Isabelle Cuhat, Britain Atkins.

Trombones: Kristen Engelhardt, Alex Stoner, Liam Hendrickson, Henry Rouw.

Trumpets: Pascal Cuhat, Taylor Johnson, Ethan Christ, Skylar Zimmerman, Conner Trunnell.

Rhythm Section: Colten Thomas (piano), Paige Sommerfeldt (guitar), Henry Giddens (bass), Kate Galyen (drums).

Outstanding soloists, recognized during the day competition, were Thomas, Giddens, Galyen, Engelhardt, and Hendrickson.

Rounding out the top eight finishers in Class 4A, from third to eighth, were Northwest High School (Waukee), Valley High School (West Des Moines), Southeast Polk High School (Pleasant Hill), Iowa City High School, Iowa City West High School, and Washington High School (Cedar Rapids).

