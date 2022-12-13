Cedar Falls High School jazz band to perform in Chicago

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls High School jazz band will participate in an international band and orchestra conference next week.

It is one of three high school jazz ensembles across the country to be selected to perform at The Midwest Clinic Dec. 20 in Chicago. Band director Kyle Engelhardt called it a huge honor to be invited.

“It’s always one of those places where you go and you hear so many fantastic ensembles play, and you meet some of the best, most important people in our profession. It’s always inspiring,” Engelhardt said. “Now, we’re on the other side of that, where we get to provide the inspiration to other schools and other directors.”

To audition, Engelhardt sent a recording of last year’s jazz band, which earned the students’ acceptance into the clinic. Senior Gabrielle Townsend, an alto saxophonist, regrets that last year’s seniors aren’t able to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

“It’s kind of sad how last year’s jazz band helped us get here, and now they don’t get to experience it, but we do,” Townsend said. “It’s their time … that doesn’t get acknowledged.”

The band will perform with guest players Chris Merz, professor of jazz studies at the University of Northern Iowa, and Marques Carroll, a Chicago-based trumpet player who recently released his second album. Their program consists of eight pieces – some by famous musicians, some by Iowan composers – and will feature solo sections from nearly all the students

One special piece, “First In, Last Out,” was written in honor of Engelhardt’s friend Joe Turner, who passed away a few years ago because of complications from lymphoma. Turner wanted to write a piece for a former student before he died, but ran out of time. His friends, including Engelhardt, got together and finished the piece in his honor.

“It’s this hip-hop, jazz groove – it’s supposed to be a feel-good, happy tune, and it is,” Engelhardt said.

While it’s nerve wracking, senior and bass trombonist Henry Rouw said he’s “super excited” for Chicago.

“It’ll be really fun to play for a bunch of people who really enjoy music, and it’ll also be fun, I think, to listen to the other groups there,” Rouw said.

After learning of their acceptance in April, Engelhardt started practices as early as this past summer. Since school started, the Jazz One band has been meeting three times a week to prepare for The Midwest Clinic. As the number of practices remaining shrink, Engelhardt and the band feel ready for Chicago.

“The anticipation is overwhelming. I’m so ready to go,” Engelhardt said. “We’ve put a lot of time, effort and money in getting everybody to Chicago, getting prepared to play there at a major, international conference. At this point, let’s have fun. Let’s have a great performance.”

