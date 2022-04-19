Cedar Falls High School jazz band comes in first at state championship

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls High School jazz band won top honors for the first time earlier this month in a statewide contest.
The school's Jazz One ensemble on April 5 earned first place in class 4A during the Iowa Jazz Championships at Iowa State University in Ames.
The Iowa Jazz Championships is an event where only the top 15 jazz bands in each of the four high school classifications come and perform. The event is adjudicated by three collegiate and professional jazz musicians from across the country. The top two bands in each class from the day competition are then invited to play at the night finals for a panel of five new judges.
Outstanding solo certificates were awarded to Riley Gesell (drum set), Ben Shockley (tenor sax), Alexandra Somodi (bass) and Colten Thomas (piano). Additionally, Ben Shockley was selected as one of the top soloists of the day in all of class 4A during the day.
Also from Northeast Iowa, an Independence High School jazz band earned sixth place in class 3A.
Final results, for class 4A were: 1. Cedar Falls 2. Northwest (Waukee) 3. West Des Moines Valley 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 5. Linn-Mar 6. Southeast Polk 7. Iowa City West 8. Davenport Central. Since 2010, Cedar Falls High School has performed and placed at the championships seven other times, according to event's website. The event was founded by Iowa jazz educators in 1976.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Members of Cedar Falls Jazz One 2022 include from left, front row: Ben Shockley, Ethan Gruening, Gabrielle Townsend, Holden Fromm and Ella Stineman; middle row: Director Kyle Engelhardt, Grace Bobeldyk, Kristen Engelhardt, Alex Stoner, Henry Rouw, Connor DeGroote, Colten Thomas and Joshua Mitchell; back row: Riley Gesell, Jace Barry, Isaac Morlan, Pascal Cuhat, Taylor Johnson, Lucas Johnson and Alexandra Somodi.