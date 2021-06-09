Cedar Falls High School club launching rocket in national contest Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Jefferson Roberts said "the big goal" of that competition was to see how flight impacted the tape worms' stem cells. Results of that event qualified the team for the NASA Student Launch, which will take place during the next school year. NASA launch qualification is also an outcome Saturday for teams that do well enough.

Typically, everyone gathers in Washington, D.C., for the American Rocketry Challenge finals. However, this year Roberts said "there's 11 launch sites across the country" to keep groups smaller in response to continuing pandemic concerns. The team's launch will be at Richard Bong State Park near Brighton, Wis.

The STARS rocket will need to reach 775 feet in 39-42 seconds for one launch and 825 feet in 41-44 seconds for the other launch on Saturday.

Roberts said that will require making adjustments to its mass. Along with the egg, the rocket contains a plastic container created with a 3-D printer that the team fills with nuts and bolts. Based on past flights, the group has data on the weight of the rocket in reaching certain altitudes in a particular amount of time.