Cedar Falls High School club launching rocket in national contest Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — After a year's delay, a Cedar Falls High School team will launch its rocket Saturday as part of a national competition.
The eight-member Science, Technology And Rocketry Students club found out this spring that its qualifying flight put the group among 100 American Rocketry Challenge finalists.
Painted to look like an ear of corn, the 2-1/2-foot-tall, 2-1/2-inch diameter rocket weighing 1-1/2 pounds had to reach 800 feet within 40-43 seconds to qualify for the national finals. It also carried a raw egg as its payload that needed to survive the flight.
The Cedar Falls team – more commonly known as STARS – was among 615 teams with more than 5,000 students competing for finalist slots in the contest, which wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association.
"We expected to qualify," said junior Harrison Redfern. "We built this rocket over a year ago. We had time to fine-tune it."
The team is coached by teacher Zeb Nicholson and has advanced to this and other competitions during previous years with different groups of students.
And earlier this year for the first time it participated in another competition, Rockets for Schools. Members built a different rocket for that which stands about 93 inches tall, is 5-1/2 inches in diameter, weighs 12 pounds and is painted with the image of a hydra. The mythical creature with many heads which could regenerate if chopped off is symbolic of what the rocket carried – tape worms that can also grow if cut in half.
Junior Jefferson Roberts said "the big goal" of that competition was to see how flight impacted the tape worms' stem cells. Results of that event qualified the team for the NASA Student Launch, which will take place during the next school year. NASA launch qualification is also an outcome Saturday for teams that do well enough.
Typically, everyone gathers in Washington, D.C., for the American Rocketry Challenge finals. However, this year Roberts said "there's 11 launch sites across the country" to keep groups smaller in response to continuing pandemic concerns. The team's launch will be at Richard Bong State Park near Brighton, Wis.
The STARS rocket will need to reach 775 feet in 39-42 seconds for one launch and 825 feet in 41-44 seconds for the other launch on Saturday.
Roberts said that will require making adjustments to its mass. Along with the egg, the rocket contains a plastic container created with a 3-D printer that the team fills with nuts and bolts. Based on past flights, the group has data on the weight of the rocket in reaching certain altitudes in a particular amount of time.
Teams get a point for every foot they're off from the goal height and four points for every second they're off. They're trying to get as few points as possible. The top 10 teams receive prize money totaling $100,000 and those finishing in the top 25 qualify for the NASA launch.
STARS has completed six or seven test flights with the rocket being used Saturday, said Redfern. But the weather at the 11 test sites will be a bigger factor than when teams are all at the same location. "A lot of it boils down to luck," he noted.
"When everyone competes in D.C., everyone has the same disadvantage," said Roberts, when it comes to factors like wind, rain and humidity. Since the Cedar Falls team already qualified for the NASA event in the earlier competition, that has set a course for what it will do after Saturday's event – no matter the outcome.
"We're just excited to see what this next year will hold," Roberts added.