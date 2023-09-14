CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education has been weighing three general options for the future of its current high school once it’s vacated and students move to a newly constructed building on West 27th Street in 2024, Superintendent Andy Pattee revealed this week.

At a Cedar Falls Community Schools’ Board of Education meeting, he said they include selling the building; demolishing the building on its own for an estimated $1.1 million and selling the 17 acres most likely for residential development; or repurposing about two thirds of the building for millions of dollars.

When questioned after the meeting, Pattee would not rule out any general or specific possibilities – including whether administration offices could relocate to a portion from its current home at 1002 W. First St. – for the current high school on Division Street.

Original sections of the building date back to the 1950s, according to Courier archives. He says discussions continue with various stakeholders and he does not expect any final decisions to be made until next year.

“Multiple discussions will be unfolding to determine next steps. We plan to do what’s ultimately most fiscally responsible and what meets the wants and needs of the community,” said Pattee.

The district’s head pointed out during a presentation that the repurposing option would be expensive. That’s partially because the building is comprised of 13 additions.

Those costs would primarily be updates to the HVAC system, walls and roofs costing millions of dollars. The west three stories would have to be demolished because of their condition, he said.

In other news related to its future high school, the board set a Nov. 13 hearing for its bidded out plans of at least a few thousand pieces of furniture. The original budget was set at $3 million.

Americans still love buying trucks, even as gas prices rise Americans still love buying trucks, even as gas prices rise Automakers sold more trucks than cars in May Gas prices drop but remain elevated Why Americans are choosing trucks