Cedar Falls High School band teacher in running for Recording Academy, Grammy Museum award

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls High School band director is in the running for an award from the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

Kyle Engelhardt is among 219 music teachers from 204 cities across the country who have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 189 legacy applicants from 2021 will also be eligible to win the award this year.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week 2022.

The award is open to U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher – students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.