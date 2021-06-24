 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls High School band teacher in running for Recording Academy, Grammy Museum award
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls High School band director is in the running for an award from the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

Kyle Engelhardt is among 219 music teachers from 204 cities across the country who have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 189 legacy applicants from 2021 will also be eligible to win the award this year.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week 2022.

The award is open to U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher – students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their impact on students’ lives. The eighth annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 64th annual Grammy Awards and a range of Grammy Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

Fifteen semifinalists, to be announced in September, will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the Grammy Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, The NAMM Foundation and the National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

For more information about the award, go online to grammymusicteacher.com.

Kyle Engelhardt

Engelhardt
