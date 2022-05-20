Cedar Falls' Hesselink receives P.E.O. scholarship

CEDAR FALLS — Klaertje Hesselink, a senior at Cedar Falls High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter KL, the local branch of the Philanthropic Educational Organization.

Hesselink is president of the high school's Rotary Interact Volunteer Club, service chair of the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council, and a violinist who participated in Iowa All State Orchestra and the Midwest Violin Caucus. She will study chemical engineering at the University of Iowa, focusing on biochemistry and microbiology.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

