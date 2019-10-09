CEDAR FALLS --- The 2019 Cedar Falls High School Student Food Drive kicked off this week and will run through Nov. 8.
This year's drive includes the following activities:
--- Spirit Night at the Waterloo Chick-Fil-A on Oct. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.: patrons should mention they are supporting the Cedar Falls Student Food Drive and 15% of the sales for that night will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
--- Powderpuff Volleyball Game on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Donations will be collected for the food drive.
--- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cedar Falls High School. Trunks will be decorated by different student groups, candy will be handed out and donations collected for the food drive.
--- Bucks 4 Bottles: Residents can take empty cans that can be recycled to the Metro Area Redemption Center located at 9301 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The redemption center will be keeping a running total for the food drive as well as any teacher who has a name on the tag, and donations will go toward the food drive.
