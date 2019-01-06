CEDAR FALLS — A new esports team will soon be based out of a vacant Central Rivers Area Education Agency building.
Cedar Falls Community Schools is launching the online gaming team, CF Ambush, for students in grades nine through 12. Central Rivers’ Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a six-month lease starting Thursday in the former conference center at 3712 Cedar Heights Drive. The district will pay $250 per month for the team to use the building’s old media center space, which is about 2,000 square feet.
The conference center has been listed for sale along with the former special education building at 3706 Cedar Heights Drive since the agency moved to a new facility off of Hudson Road in the summer of 2017. A third building, the former administrative center at 3722 Cedar Heights Drive, has been sold.
Beth Strike, the AEA’s spokeswoman, said “we’re happy to partner with” the school district, but it doesn’t change Central Rivers’ effort to find a buyer. She noted “terms are flexible” with Cedar Falls Schools “should we have a buyer for the building.” Cedar Falls Schools is the only tenant at this time.
“Our Realtor continues to show the property and respond to interest,” she added. “We are confident that the right buyer will come forward. In the meantime, this is a great opportunity to partner with one of our local schools on an exciting new endeavor.”
Janelle Darst, Cedar Falls Schools spokeswoman, said more than 100 students are interested in participating on the team, which will be part of the national High School Esports League. According to information she provided, games in the league include “Overwatch,” “League of Legends,” “Rocket League,” “Super Smash Bros.” and “Fortnite.”
The team will be coached by Brian Unruh, the district’s coordinator of instructional technology. Students will compete in the winter open season Jan. 14 through Feb. 24 and the spring majors season March 17 through May 10. Playoffs happen at the end of each season.
Strike said the Central Rivers board also approved investing $2.71 million in cash reserves in a six-month CD with a rate of 2.61 percent at Lincoln Savings Bank.
These funds don’t include proceeds from the sale of the administrative center. Strike said those “were invested in a separate CD about a year ago and reinvested again this fall.”
