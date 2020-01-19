Cedar Falls education board sets hearing date for roof repairs

CEDAR FALLS – Plans for roofing projects at several Cedar Falls schools were approved Monday by the Board of Education.

Bids will be sought for replacing roof sections at Holmes Jr. High and Cedar Heights and North Cedar elementary schools. The estimated total cost is $281,928.

“We’re being proactive in the replacement before we have problems down the road,” said Darrell Smith of the engineering firm Terracon in Cedar Falls.

A Jan. 28 public hearing was approved by the board. A contract is expected to be awarded Feb. 10 with work completed over the summer.

Smith presented a 10-year plan for roof work. All roofs are nearing 30 years old, except for Cedar Heights, which is shingled with a very low slope, at 2 inches per foot, Smith said.

A PVC roof will be applied at Cedar Heights that mimics a standing-seam metal roof over 6,990 square feet across two sections of the building, including the kitchen. Total cost for Cedar Heights repairs is estimated at $76,890.

The Holmes and North Cedar roofs, both nearing 30 years old, are made with an aggregate surface of tar and grave and will be replaced.