CEDAR FALLS – Approximately two dozen school administrators will receive increases in their compensation.

On Monday, the Cedar Falls Board of Education unanimously consented to a 2.84% average increase in total compensation, salary and other benefits for principals and associate principals as well as executive cabinet members other than the superintendent.

The cabinet members include Associate Superintendent Pam Zeigler, Chief Financial Officer Denelle Gonnerman, Executive Director of Student Services Jill White, Executive Director of Human Resources Adrian Talbot and Executive Director of Enrichment and Special Programs Tara Estep.

Additional information about the top administrators’ salaries was requested, but not provided as of press time Wednesday. What is known is that it is a $101,310 cost to the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Last year, the board approved an average total compensation package increase of 3.02%, equivalent to a $104,236 cost to the district.

Additionally, the directors were unanimous in approving a 3.03% median increase in the total package for approximately 54 secretaries, information technology technicians, bus drivers, and bus mechanics, as well as seven other directors, supervisors, and managers.

That’s a $143,907 cost to the district.

In other business, the board:

Held a public hearing on new audio-visual equipment for the future high school to open off West 27th Street in 2024. No one spoke.

Approved a new agreement with the Orchard Hill Church preschool for the 2023-24 school year.

Approved Jenifer Smith as the Hansen Elementary School interim associate principal, effective July 1, at a salary of $87,500.

Heard about the successes of the Cedar Falls High School Rocket Club from advisor Zeb Nicholson and rising senior Elliot Purdum.

Received word from Chad Herrick, vice president of the Cedar Falls Tiger Booster Club, that it raised and would be contributing $127,125 to student athletic programs at the high school and junior high schools.