Cedar Falls, Columbus high schools receive grants for CAPS program

CEDAR FALLS — Two school systems are each receiving $25,000 state grants to continue and expand their STEM-focused career education programs.
Cedar Falls Community Schools and Cedar Valley Catholic Schools in Waterloo both received the award recently from the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council. They were among 12 STEM BEST grants awarded by the council, based at the University of Northern Iowa.
Both school systems will use the funds for their Center for Advanced Professional Studies programs. Awards can go toward curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration, and preparing the learning environment.
Ethan Wiechmann, director of the Cedar Falls High School program, said the grant will go toward new industries and certified nursing assistant strands. CAPS began at the high school in January 2017 and currently has four other program strands. In the last few years, Cedar Falls has helped expand CAPS to other area school systems, including CVCS.
Habitat for Humanity will be among the business partners for Cedar Falls’ industries program. “CAPS student-associates will learn technical skills and be exposed to multiple construction and trades fields while giving back to their community in helping building Habitat homes in the Cedar Valley,” noted Wiechmann.
The CNA program will partner with Western Homes Communities, which will provide an instructor and space for students to meet.
“Part of the requirement (of the grant) is to have some contribution or match from local organizations or businesses or workplace partners,” said Lindy Ibeling, communications manager with the STEM council.
A Cedar Valley Catholic Schools spokeswoman said the funds will be used to support the CAPS program at Columbus High School.
Ibeling said the school system has indicated it was “applying to basically continue their involvement in the CAPS network for a second year.”
Programs receiving grants through STEM BEST, or Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers, help students gain authentic workplace experience and develop greater knowledge of skills in fields such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and health care.
