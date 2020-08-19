Cedar Falls, Columbus high schools receive grants for CAPS program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Two school systems are each receiving $25,000 state grants to continue and expand their STEM-focused career education programs.

Cedar Falls Community Schools and Cedar Valley Catholic Schools in Waterloo both received the award recently from the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council. They were among 12 STEM BEST grants awarded by the council, based at the University of Northern Iowa.

Both school systems will use the funds for their Center for Advanced Professional Studies programs. Awards can go toward curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration, and preparing the learning environment.

Ethan Wiechmann, director of the Cedar Falls High School program, said the grant will go toward new industries and certified nursing assistant strands. CAPS began at the high school in January 2017 and currently has four other program strands. In the last few years, Cedar Falls has helped expand CAPS to other area school systems, including CVCS.