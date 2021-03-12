Cedar Falls CAPS students working on city's social media marketing campaign

CEDAR FALLS — With the internet playing a bigger role in many people’s lives during the past year, the city is turning to social media to market its amenities.

But would TikTok be an effective tool to get the word out about Cedar Falls? The experts the city has brought in to develop the campaign think so.

“It would be appealing to younger people if we made TikTok videos and posted them on (Cedar Falls’) other sites,” said Sofie Peterson, noting the city doesn’t yet have a TikTok account. “It’s a good way to market a city and just show off what we have.”

The Cedar Falls High School senior was one of three students pitching ideas on Thursday to Amanda Huisman, a communications specialist with the city, at Mill Race, a downtown co-working space. The students, who also include Kylie Bonorden and Taha Ashar, are doing the project through the Center for Advanced Professional Studies’ business solutions strand.

CAPS also includes strands in robotics and engineering, education and training, and medical and health services which meet at business locations across the community. A total of 17 students are currently enrolled in the business solutions strand, which is led by high school counselor Chris Wood. Students earn concurrent college credit through the programs.