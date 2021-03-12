Cedar Falls CAPS students working on city's social media marketing campaign

CEDAR FALLS — With the internet playing a bigger role in many people’s lives during the past year, the city is turning to social media to market its amenities.
But would TikTok be an effective tool to get the word out about Cedar Falls? The experts the city has brought in to develop the campaign think so.
“It would be appealing to younger people if we made TikTok videos and posted them on (Cedar Falls’) other sites,” said Sofie Peterson, noting the city doesn’t yet have a TikTok account. “It’s a good way to market a city and just show off what we have.”
The Cedar Falls High School senior was one of three students pitching ideas on Thursday to Amanda Huisman, a communications specialist with the city, at Mill Race, a downtown co-working space. The students, who also include Kylie Bonorden and Taha Ashar, are doing the project through the Center for Advanced Professional Studies’ business solutions strand.
CAPS also includes strands in robotics and engineering, education and training, and medical and health services which meet at business locations across the community. A total of 17 students are currently enrolled in the business solutions strand, which is led by high school counselor Chris Wood. Students earn concurrent college credit through the programs.
Peterson said her group has developed graphics, a hashtag and eight themes for the marketing campaign. Those include restaurants, shopping, things to do, ways to help, parks and recreation, arts and culture, education and how to have a stay-cation in Cedar Falls. The students are planning to create a social media post on each theme.
“There’s a lot of challenges with it, because we’re marketing to the entire city of Cedar Falls,” said Bonorden. But she thinks the group is on the right track. “We were pretty happy with our eight themes and we think those themes represent Cedar Falls very nicely.”
Over the past year, COVID-19 restrictions have kept a lot of people at home and out of businesses or other attractions across the city.
“After 2020, we were looking for something positive to engage the community in a social media campaign, really to shine a bright light on the community,” said Huisman. She saw the opportunity to provide a project idea for the CAPS program while tapping into the knowledge young people have about social media.
“The goal of this project is to get people involved in the community again, since people have been staying inside,” said Bonorden. “Another goal is to just get more following them on social media.”
Ashar added, “We’d just like to see all the businesses that took a hit during the pandemic recover and hopefully everything go back to normal.”
Huisman praised CAPS for helping students “learn how to get their voices heard in a professional environment.”
The students see the value of program as they look to college and careers.
“I’ve just been antsy to get out in the real world,” said Peterson. She believes the program “helps you narrow down what you want to do.”
“I’m interested in marketing and communications, so I thought this project would be really beneficial for me,” said Bonorden. “And I know Taha’s going to school for business.
“We really just want, like, a good project that would give us a bunch of knowledge,” she added.
Look for the social media campaign in April on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages @citycf as well as on Instagram @cedar_falls_iowa. Learn more about CAPS online at cedarvalleycaps.org.