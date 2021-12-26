Cedar Falls CAPS program helping students hone skills, career interests

CEDAR FALLS — Ethan Wiechmann didn’t have much time to decide when he was asked to lead a new career program at Cedar Falls High School.

In less than two months, the Center for Advanced Professional Studies would begin its first semester and the math teacher would need to get up to speed on the program.

“I really didn’t know what CAPS was,” he admitted in a recent interview.

But two days later, on Dec. 7, 2016, during a meeting with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators and Board of Education members he was introduced to Nate Clayberg. Clayberg, who operated a business solutions firm and had also been asked to assist with CAPS, discussed the challenges of getting companies and schools to work well together.

Wiechmann recalls thinking, “this is definitely something that’s worth looking at” and signed on to the effort.

It was “two weeks to Christmas break and a month (of school being in session) before this thing started,” Clayberg noted. “We were kind of building the plane as we were coming down.”

Wiechmann said making connections with the CAPS Network – the other schools across the country that have programs – was important as he researched and planned how his course would look. And, since the district’s nascent CAPS was the only one in the state, he said visiting the similar Waukee Community Schools APEX program was “pivotal.”

CAPS began on Jan. 17, 2017, and a successful first semester was completed with 13 students enrolled, meeting at Viking Pump’s downtown headquarters.

Five years after they began working on it, the program has expanded to enroll 175 students this semester in five career field “strands” all located at businesses and organizations outside of the school. In addition, other schools have started programs since 2019 with their help, creating a regional group called Cedar Valley CAPS.

Gaining skills

The program gets students – whom it calls “associates” – out of the school setting to meet at host sites every day. They have a number of opportunities to learn about the world of work and particular career fields. A central way that’s accomplished is by doing real projects for partner businesses and organizations in the community.

In Cedar Falls’ medical and health services strand this semester students have been doing job shadows, exploring career possibilities, taking personality and career interest tests, and working on client projects.

One day earlier this month, students met in a classroom at Allen College in Waterloo to work on those projects. Groups of students are creating a social media marketing campaign for Black Hawk County Public Health and producing a video focused on empathy that will be used with staff at MercyOne Waterloo.

“The professional skills that I’ve gained from it are much more than I thought,” said Lily Munnik, a Cedar Falls High School senior. “I think I’ve gained a lot of self-awareness from CAPS overall.”

Since starting the program this fall, she is “a lot more comfortable talking to people.” This is the first semester that an oral communications course is paired with Cedar Falls CAPS for most students. They earn concurrent high school and Hawkeye Community College credit for that class and the CAPS program.

“I didn’t realize how much the instructors would contribute to our career paths,” she added. “I think a great thing about them is they guide you without exactly giving you answers.”

Dax Stotser, another Cedar Falls senior, said he is grateful for “the amount of people that we’ve met through CAPS” as they look at medical careers.

“At first I thought I knew what I wanted to do,” he said of potential careers in the medical field. But now he’s taking a “wait and see” approach because the course has opened him up to a wider variety of possibilities, “which has been my main take-away so far.”

Raising expectations

There is anecdotal evidence of a direct line between enrolling in CAPS and ending up in the career field a student studied.

Kabeer Bhatia was in the first CAPS group, which had a focus on engineering. He and another student chose a project redesigning a step stool for Kryton Engineered Metals. They completed the redesign and the product was sold to a Kryton client.

“I ended up interning for them,” said Bhatia. After a second internship while a mechanical engineering student at Iowa State University, Kryton was offered a contract. “They would help me with some tuition if I would work for them for two years.”

Bhatia graduated with his bachelor’s degree earlier this month and has already started working full time for the company in Cedar Falls.

“Seeing what engineers do on a daily basis just kind of helped me to decide what I wanted to do for a career,” he noted. And the communication skills learned in the process encouraged him to attend networking events during college where he could make relevant career connections. Bhatia noted it was “a bit out of my comfort range, but that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Expectations are higher when such opportunities are provided to students while still in high school, but Bhatia’s experience demonstrates they can rise to the challenge.

“I think we’ve proven that high school seniors and juniors – maybe sophomores, even – can do things beyond what everybody thought,” said Clayberg.

Wiechmann said business partnerships that get students out of schools are key to what they’ve accomplished. He noted that the Cedar Valley is “very fortunate” to have organizations willing to host CAPS.

“Everybody has a space in the community, and that’s imperative to be visible,” he said. It’s also necessary for students to get help in finding the skills and passion they have for a future career. “The great thing is, we have all the supports behind you,” Wiechmann added, creating a “low-risk opportunity” to explore the possibilities.

Other CAPS strands include education and training, meeting at Schindler Education Center at the University of Northern Iowa; business solutions, at Gravitate and the UNI College of Business; robotics and engineering, at Kryton and Viking Pump; certified nursing assistant, at Western Home Communities; and industries, at Plumb Tech. Beside Wiechmann and Clayberg, there are eight other staff serving in instructor and coach roles.

Growing interest

Cedar Falls’ program has piqued the interest of other schools – and not just in the Cedar Valley. Last spring, Clayberg and Wiechmann traveled to northwest Iowa to train instructors in the new Siouxland CAPS, which includes the MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center and Sheldon school districts. People from four more rural school districts in that part of the state visited Cedar Falls earlier this month to learn more about the program.

Locally, Cedar Valley CAPS includes smaller high schools with general programs and single instructors. Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, Jesup and Dunkerton high schools, Denver High School, Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank, and Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville all operate programs in their communities. Waterloo’s public high schools aren’t part of CAPS, but their students can participate in the program while Cedar Falls students can take classes at the Waterloo Career Center.

Both Don Bosco and Denver started their programs in January. Denver, meeting at Willow Run Country Club, has no more than 15 students per semester while Don Bosco, meeting at Farmers State Bank offices in Waterloo, enrolled 10 students its first semester and another five this semester.

“I see students having more confidence with just how they present themselves,” said Don Bosco Principal Casey Redmond.

“This course is so unique,” said Travis Miller, instructor for Denver CAPS. “It’s a course that I think every student should take. It also gives them great insight into what they want to do.”

“The goal would be to get everybody to do it,” added Redmond. “It’s beneficial no matter what career or vocation you’re going into.”

