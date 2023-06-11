CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will consider salary and benefits adjustments Monday for top Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators.

The board will weigh a 2.84% average increase in total compensation, salary and other benefits for principals and associate principals as well as executive cabinet members other than the superintendent. That’s a $101,310 cost to the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Additionally, they’ll look at approving a 3.03% median increase in the total package for secretaries, information technology technicians, bus drivers, and bus mechanics along with other directors, supervisors, and managers. That’s a $143,907 cost to the district.

In other business, the board will:

Hold a public hearing on new audio-visual equipment for the future high school to open off West 27th Street in 2024.

Consider approving a new agreement with the Orchard Hill Church preschool for the 2023-24 school year.

Approve Jenifer Smith as the Hansen Elementary School interim associate principal, effective July 1, at a salary of

$87,500.