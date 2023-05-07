CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will talk Monday about another component of its future high school off West 27th Street.

That’s the audio-visual equipment in support of instruction, specifically, television displays, projectors, speakers, amplifiers and switches.

The board will consider adopting the plans during its 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St., as well as setting a public hearing and putting the documents out to bid.

The new school, for grades 10-12, is expected to be open in time for the 2024 school year.

The board also will consider approving the 2023-24 lease agreement with Central Rivers Area Education Agency for River Hills School at 2700 Grand Blvd. Cedar Falls Community Schools would pay $665,000 to the agency in quarterly installments.

Other items up for approval are student accident insurance coverage options, agreements with other districts for shared athletic programs, the list of the Class of 2023 graduates, the 2021-22 audit, and the 2023-2024 school year fees.

