CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will talk Monday about another component of its future high school off West 27th Street.
That’s the audio-visual equipment in support of instruction, specifically, television displays, projectors, speakers, amplifiers and switches.
The board will consider adopting the plans during its 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St., as well as setting a public hearing and putting the documents out to bid.
The new school, for grades 10-12, is expected to be open in time for the 2024 school year.
The University of Northern Iowa's Campanile bells returned May 1, 2023, to the campus in Cedar Falls, with the first of the largest ones reinstalled back inside the structure May 3. Credit: Andy Milone.
The board also will consider approving the 2023-24 lease agreement with Central Rivers Area Education Agency for River Hills School at 2700 Grand Blvd. Cedar Falls Community Schools would pay $665,000 to the agency in quarterly installments.
Other items up for approval are student accident insurance coverage options, agreements with other districts for shared athletic programs, the list of the Class of 2023 graduates, the 2021-22 audit, and the 2023-2024 school year fees.
Photos: UNI softball defeats Iowa, May 3
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 1
Northern Iowa celebrates on the field after defeating Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 2
Northern Iowa celebrates on the field after defeating Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 3
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders fields ground ball and makes the throw to first base against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 4
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders slides into home plate against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City. Sanders was called out at the plate.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 5
Northern Iowa's junior Madison Parks celebrates on her way to scoring against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 6
Northern Iowa's sophomore Anna Wischnowski delivers a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 7
Northern Iowa's junior Madison Parks connects with a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 8
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders applies the tag to Iowa's Tatianna Roman at second base for the inning-ending out on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 9
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders and junior Taylor Hogan celebrate after Sanders gets the third out of the inning against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 10
Northern Iowa's sophomore Mya Dodge makes a sliding catch in left field against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 11
Northern Iowa's sophomore Mya Dodge slides into home plate against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 12
Northern Iowa's junior Madison Parks throws into the infield after making a catch in center field against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 13
Northern Iowa's freshman Alexis Pupillo smiles after the last out of an inning against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 14
Northern Iowa's junior Maggie Erpelding slides safely into second base against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 15
Northern Iowa's senior Brooke Snider celebrates at second base after hitting an RBI double against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 16
Northern Iowa's junior Sammy Moss chases after a foul ball against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 17
Northern Iowa's sophomore Anna Wischnowski delivers a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 18
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders eyes the ball after taking a bad hop off the glove against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 19
Northern Iowa's freshman Alexis Pupillo takes off for first base after connecting with a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 20
Northern Iowa's senior Brooke Snider swings at a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.